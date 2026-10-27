Prediction platform Polymarket has backed Lamine Yamal to clinch the 2027 Ballon d'Or, placing him top of the early rankings

Kylian Mbappe sits second with 18%, while reigning winner Harry Kane is among a cluster of players tied further down the list

Polymarket previously identified Kane as the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner, lending its latest forecast added credibility

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Lamine Yamal has been identified as the frontrunner for the 2027 Ballon d'Or by the prediction market platform Polymarket, which has assigned the Barcelona teenager a 24% probability of winning football's most coveted individual prize.

The forecast places the 19-year-old ahead of Kylian Mbappe, who holds an 18% chance according to the platform's latest figures.

Notably, Polymarket had correctly predicted Harry Kane as the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner before that ceremony took place, giving its current projections a degree of credibility.

Polymarket's supercomputer makes an early 2027 Ballon d’Or winner prediction between Yamal, Kane and Mbappe. Photos by Gareth Cattermole, Franck Fife, Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Kane faces tough Ballon d'Or defence

Kane claimed the Golden Ball at the 2026 ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre on October 26, becoming the first Englishman to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001.

Despite that landmark achievement, he finds himself listed tenth in Polymarket's 2027 rankings, sharing a 10% probability with several other contenders.

Yamal, who finished second to Ousmane Dembele in 2025 before placing third in 2026, remains the player to beat in the early projection.

Mbappe, who took second place at the most recent ceremony, follows closely behind in second.

Full top 10 Ballon d'Or 2027 predictions

The complete Polymarket rankings currently stand as follows:

Rank Player Probability 1 Lamine Yamal 24% 2 Kylian Mbappe 18% 3 Raphinha 12% 4 Erling Haaland 11% 5 Jude Bellingham 10% 6 João Neves 10% 7 Mohamed Salah 10% 8 Alexander Isak 10% 9 Michael Olise 10% 10 Harry Kane 10%

Raphinha's third-place standing at 12% reflects his growing stature at club level, while Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, who missed out on this year's official top 10 ranking, round out a competitive top five.

The clustering of five players on 10% from sixth position downward illustrates how open the race remains at this early stage.

With the 2026/27 season still in progress, these figures represent a snapshot rather than a settled conclusion.

Individual performances, goal tallies, and team success in domestic leagues and competitions (at both club and national team level) are all expected to shift the standings considerably before voting opens for the next ceremony.

Why Yamal lost 2026 Ballon d'Or

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that France Football editor-in-chief Vincent Garcia believes divided support among Spanish players contributed to Lamine Yamal missing out on the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

Speaking to L’Équipe, Garcia explained that fellow Spain international Rodri competed for votes from the same pool, potentially weakening the Barcelona star’s chances.

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Source: YEN.com.gh