PSG midfielder Vitinha took on a head-to-head challenge to identify Portugal's greatest footballer of all time

The 26-year-old worked his way through a series of comparisons featuring some of Portugal's most celebrated players

Vitinha's final choice between two generations of Portuguese football icons has reignited the GOAT debate

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha has ended the debate — at least in his own mind — over who stands tallest in Portuguese football history, naming Cristiano Ronaldo as the country's greatest ever player ahead of the legendary Eusébio.

The 26-year-old took part in a head-to-head comparison challenge featuring some of Portugal's most iconic footballers.

He worked his way methodically through the field, initially choosing Rui Costa over himself before picking Deco ahead of Bruno Fernandes, Pepe, Nani, Pauleta and Bernardo Silva.

PSG Star Vitinha has picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Eusébio as Portugal’s greatest player of all time. Photo by Octavio Passos, Eurasia Sport Images and PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo vs Eusébio: Vitinha's GOAT decision

The former Porto man then selected Luis Figo over Deco, setting up a compelling showdown between the 2000 Ballon d'Or winner and the great Eusébio.

Vitinha edged towards the Benfica legend in that contest before facing the ultimate question: Eusébio or Ronaldo?

Without hesitation, the PSG star came down on the side of his former international teammate.

Watch Vitinha's decision on Portugal GOAT debate, as shared on X:

The choice carries considerable weight when Ronaldo's record is considered. He is Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped player, having built a reputation as one of the most prolific forwards the game has ever seen.

According to GOAL, he captained the national side to their first major international trophy at Euro 2016, then added the 2019 and 2025 UEFA Nations League titles to his collection after spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now Al-Nassr.

Eusébio's legacy for Portugal

Eusébio's standing in the sport is no less remarkable, even if Vitinha ultimately placed him second.

The striker claimed the 1965 Ballon d'Or and finished as the top scorer at the 1966 World Cup, steering Portugal to a historic third-place finish at that tournament, per Transfermarkt.

He also helped Benfica lift the European Cup in 1962, netting twice in a stunning 5-3 final victory over Real Madrid.

Comparing players across different eras is always a complicated exercise, but Vitinha's verdict speaks to the extraordinary weight of Ronaldo's achievements over two decades at the top of the game.

Ronaldo announces Portugal retirement

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, November 5, bringing his 20-year career with Portugal to an end.

His decision reportedly followed a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus during the October international break.

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Source: YEN.com.gh