Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, November 5, ending a 23-year career with Portugal

Neymar Jr. responded to Ronaldo's retirement post on Instagram with a brief but powerful tribute to the Portuguese superstar

The Brazilian forward, who also retired from international duty in 2026, holds Brazil's all-time goalscoring record with 80 goals

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Neymar Jr. has paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following the Portuguese legend's announcement that he is stepping away from international football.

Neymar Sends One-Word Message to Cristiano Ronaldo After Portugal Retirement Announcement. Photo by Angela Weiss and Carlos Rodrigues.

Source: Getty Images

Neymar's tribute to Ronaldo

The Brazilian forward spotted Ronaldo's retirement post on Instagram and left a comment that said everything without needing many words: "LEGEND", paired with a clapping emoji.

Short as it was, the gesture carried the weight of one generational great saluting another.

What made Neymar's tribute particularly meaningful is the shared experience behind it. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward retired from Brazil duty earlier in 2026, finishing as his country's record goalscorer with 80 goals from 130 appearances.

Below is Neymar's post on Instagram, as shared on X:

He knows, perhaps better than most, the demands and pressures that come with carrying a nation's footballing hopes for more than two decades.

Though they come from contrasting footballing traditions — South American flair versus European intensity — both men spent the better part of their careers competing at the very top of the game.

Neymar's one-word comment, therefore, reads less like a casual social media interaction and more like an acknowledgement between peers who understand the magnitude of what Ronaldo achieved.

Ronaldo's retirement drew reactions from players and former teammates around the world, with Neymar among the most prominent voices to publicly mark the occasion.

Ronaldo's historic international career

Ronaldo confirmed his retirement from international football on Thursday, November 5, drawing the curtain on a 23-year chapter that began in August 2003.

Over that period, the 41-year-old Al-Nassr striker became men's international football's all-time leading goalscorer, netting 146 goals across 234 appearances for his country.

His haul of trophies at the international level includes Portugal's first-ever European Championship title in 2016 as captain, as well as UEFA Nations League wins in 2019 and 2025.

Few players in history have shaped a national team's identity as profoundly as Ronaldo shaped Portugal's.

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Source: YEN.com.gh