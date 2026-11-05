Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, November 5, ending a career spanning more than two decades

The 41-year-old departs as Portugal's all-time top scorer and most-capped player, with 146 goals in 234 appearances for the national side

Ronaldo's exit follows a reported falling out with coach Jorge Jesus during the October international window

Cristiano Ronaldo has retired from international football, bringing the curtain down on one of the most decorated careers in the history of the Portugal national team.

The 41-year-old confirmed his decision on Thursday, November 5, stating that he would relinquish the iconic number seven shirt following the November international break.

Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks the Internet With Portugal Retirement Announcement

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo ends record-breaking Portugal career

According to Reuters, Ronaldo finishes as Portugal's all-time leading scorer and record appearance-maker, having scored 146 goals across 234 caps — figures that surpass any other player in the country's footballing history.

His senior debut came in August 2003, in a match against Kazakhstan, beginning an international journey that would last more than two decades.

Below is Ronaldo's retirement announcement, as shared on X:

He went on to captain Portugal to their first major international trophy at Euro 2016 and later guided them to victory in the 2019 UEFA Nations League. Portugal also clinched the Nations League again in 2025, with Ronaldo part of that winning squad.

Across his career, he appeared at six European Championships and five World Cups, cementing a legacy that is virtually unmatched in the global game.

Ronaldo's fallout with Jorge Jesus preceded exit

The retirement announcement arrives weeks after a turbulent October international window, during which Ronaldo reportedly clashed with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus.

The Al-Nassr forward was named among the substitutes for Portugal's win over Norway and subsequently left the training camp after being informed he would not start against Denmark either.

The episode had raised serious questions about his future with the national side, though Ronaldo himself had dismissed suggestions of retirement at the time, insisting he intended to continue.

His reversal marks a significant shift from that position.

Ronaldo's departure closes a chapter in Portuguese football that began when he was a teenager and ends with him as the undisputed standard-bearer for his country's footballing ambitions.

The records he leaves behind — in goals, appearances and trophies — set a benchmark that will be extraordinarily difficult for any future Portugal player to approach.

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Source: YEN.com.gh