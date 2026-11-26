Samuel Boakye, known as Etaahor, has been turning heads at the Ashanti Regional InterCo with his standout displays for TI AMASS

The 17-year-old from Kumasi has his Chelsea dreams cut short by a myriad of factors, including the Russia-Ukraine war

Etaahor's connection to former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has sparked reports of a surprising international allegiance switch

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Samuel Boakye, the 17-year-old T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School student known popularly as Etaahor, has become one of the most talked-about names at the ongoing Ashanti Regional Inter-School Football Championship, and for good reason.

Meet Etaahor, the 17-Year-Old TI AMASS Sensation Turning Heads at Ashanti Regional InterCo

Source: Facebook

Who is Etaahor?

Born and raised in Asawasi, Kumasi, the second-year student’s football journey extends far beyond the inter-school circuit.

As a young player, Etaahor earned an opportunity to trial with English Premier League giants Chelsea, a remarkable achievement for a teenager from Kumasi. However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted his plans, putting his dream of pursuing a career in Europe on hold.

The uncertainty surrounding Chelsea following Roman Abramovich’s reported links to the Russia-Ukraine war further complicated matters. Abramovich was eventually forced to sell the club, and Etaahor’s reported contract was terminated despite his successful trial with the West London outfit.

Watch Etaahor's account on how he missed out on playing for Chelsea, as shared on X:

Despite the disappointment, the defensive midfielder, who can also play as a left-back, remains grateful for the opportunity to share the pitch with Chelsea stars N’Golo Kanté and Reece James. He also counts Ghanaian international Tariq Lamptey among his acquaintances.

Etaahor fires AMASS into Ashanti Region InterCo quarters

On the pitch at the 2026 Ashanti Regional Football Championship, he has been in fine form.

Etaahor scored the opener against Juaben SHS, helping TI AMASS progress to the round of 16.

He then delivered again in that stage, with a free-kick that led directly to a goal as AMASS Phobia defeated KNUST SHS to reach the quarter-finals.

The former Chelsea trialist would hope to spur AMASS to a podium finish this year but will face stiff competition from Prempeh College, SIMMS and OKESS.

With a compelling backstory, senior international connections, and the form to match the hype, Etaahor appears determined to use this inter-school stage as a launching pad for far bigger things.

Etaahor's unlikely Uganda connection

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising aspect of his story is a reported interest in switching international allegiance to Uganda.

The youngster is said to be considering naturalisation to represent the East African nation at senior level, a decision linked to his relationship with former Ghana international Laryea Kingston.

Kingston, who previously managed Ghana's Black Starlets, was appointed by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations in October 2025 to lead the country's youth development programme.

His mentorship of Etaahor appears to have opened the door to an unexpected international pathway for the teenager.

Despite his lofty ambitions, Etaahor has not lost sight of his education. He views schooling as essential, not only for general knowledge but also for sharpening his English-speaking skills as he prepares for life as a professional footballer.

OLAG SHS students win praise for stadium cleanup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Our Lady of Grace SHS students earned praise for cleaning the stadium after the 2025 Inter-School Games.

Their actions highlighted their strong sense of responsibility and commitment to keeping their community clean.

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Source: YEN.com.gh