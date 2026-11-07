Jordan Ayew broke his goalscoring drought for Sheffield United during a Championship fixture against Charlton Athletic on Saturday, November 7

The Black Stars captain netted in the 25th minute, marking his first goal for the club since joining on a free transfer from Leicester City

Ayew's breakthrough arrives just days before Ghana faces Somalia in a crucial 2027 AFCON qualifier at the Essipong Sports Stadium

Jordan Ayew has ended his wait for a first goal in Sheffield United colours, scoring in a 2-1 Championship defeat to Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Saturday, 7 November.

Jordan Ayew scores his first-ever Sheffield United goal in their 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic. Photo by George Wood.

Source: Getty Images

Jordan Ayew scores first Sheffield goal

The Black Stars skipper drew his side level in the 25th minute after Millenic Ali had given the home side an early advantage just 12 minutes in.

The equaliser, however, proved short-lived as Charlton's Matthew Godden struck with 11 minutes left on the clock to send all three points to the hosts.

The goal marks a significant personal landmark for the 35-year-old forward, who arrived at Bramall Lane on a free transfer following his departure from Leicester City.

Watch Ayew's maiden Sheffield goal, as shared on X:

Ayew had struggled to register in front of goal since joining the Blades, making the breakthrough a timely confidence boost for the experienced attacker.

Previously associated with clubs including Crystal Palace and Swansea City, Ayew will now hope the goal serves as a turning point in what has been a challenging start to life in England's second division.

Ghana duty beckons for Ayew

The timing of Ayew's first Sheffield United goal could not be more fortuitous for the Black Stars, with the Ghana international expected to be named in the squad for upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures.

Ghana are set to face Somalia in a home double-header on November 12 and 16 at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi.

The matches arrive at a critical juncture for the national side, who have suffered back-to-back defeats against Cote d'Ivoire and The Gambia in recent qualifying outings.

Those results have heaped pressure on the squad and coaching staff ahead of what are now must-win encounters.

Ayew brings considerable weight of experience to that challenge. Across 120 appearances for the Black Stars, he has scored 33 goals, and he has represented Ghana at multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments as well as three FIFA World Cups, per data culled from Transfermarkt.

With confidence restored at club level, the veteran forward will be eager to replicate that form on the international stage as Ghana look to revive their qualifying campaign.

Jordan Ayew's World Cup promise

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Jordan Ayew made a bold promise if Ghana wins the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 35-year-old Sheffield United forward played a key role in the qualifiers, finishing as the Black Stars' leading contributor to goals.

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Source: YEN.com.gh