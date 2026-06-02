Derrick Köhn has finally broken his silence after being left out of Ghana’s 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The controversy intensified after his 'uncle' publicly expressed his frustration, even appearing to wish the Black Stars ill fortune

Despite strong backing from fans who believe he deserved a place in the squad, Köhn ultimately failed to make Carlos Queiroz’s final list

Derrick Köhn has finally responded after missing out on Ghana’s final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The German-born defender was widely expected to make the cut, but his name was absent from both Carlos Queiroz’s provisional group and the final tournament list.

Derrick Köhn breaks his silence after his omission in Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup final list. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein.

Source: Getty Images

Chronicling Derrick Kohn's Black Stars saga

His omission has sparked debate among supporters, with many insisting the 27-year-old deserved a place in the team.

Some even pointed to claims made by a man who described himself as Kohn’s uncle, alleging that the player had initially been informed he was in the provisional setup before a late change.

Watch Köhn's uncle's reaction to his omission, as shared on X:

The same source further suggested that Ghana Football Association officials may have influenced the final decision, leading to the inclusion of Baba Abdul Rahman at his expense.

The remarks, made across multiple local radio platforms, even carried frustration directed at the team following the announcement.

On the pitch, Köhn has built a strong case for inclusion. The Union Berlin full-back featured 29 times in the Bundesliga last season, contributing one goal and two assists in one of Europe’s top leagues, according to Transfermarkt.

His supporters believed that level of experience should have counted heavily, especially in a position that has lacked consistency for Ghana in recent years.

In the end, Queiroz settled on Baba Abdul Rahman and Gideon Mensah as his left-back options, leaving no space for Kohn in the final group, as cited by Ghanafa.org.

Derrick Köhn's absence from Carlos Queiroz's 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup sparks controversy among fans. Photos by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Getty Images

Köhn reacts to Black Stars snub

Despite the disappointment, Kohn chose restraint over frustration. Taking to Instagram, he shared a message of encouragement for the Black Stars ahead of the tournament.

"Wishing my teammates and all Ghanaian fans a successful World Cup," he wrote.

He went further to underline his backing for the squad:

"I will be supporting the team and wishing the boys all the best."

Ghana to face Wales in pre-World Cup match

Meanwhile, Ghana will continue its World Cup build-up with a friendly against Wales on June 2 in Cardiff, which also offers fans their first look at Queiroz on the touchline since his appointment in April.

Having lost five games on the bounce, the team will be eager to nip the poor stretch of results in the bud with victory against the Dragons before the Mundial begins.

The Black Stars open their campaign against Panama on June 17, before facing England on June 23 and wrapping up the group stage against Croatia.

Why Paintsil, Köhn missed Ghana's WC squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the GFA clarified the exclusions of Joseph Paintsil and Derrick Köhn from Ghana’s World Cup squad.

With only 26 places available, GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum explained that some players were always going to miss out, regardless of form or performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh