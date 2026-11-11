Ghana hosts Somalia at Essipong Stadium on Thursday as interim coach Kim Lars Björkegren takes charge of his first match

The Black Stars arrive at the fixture on a run of five games without a win, including a 4-2 defeat to The Gambia last month

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus are among the players tipped to start in the must-win fixture

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Ghana faces Somalia in the opening leg of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification doubleheader at the Essipong Stadium on Thursday, November 12, with interim head coach Kim Lars Björkegren taking charge of his first competitive fixture.

The Black Stars head into the match under considerable pressure following a torrid run of results.

Ghana face Somalia in a must-win fixture at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi on November 12, 2026. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

According to Flashscore, Ghana have gone five consecutive games without a win, losing their most recent four, a sequence that includes a 4-2 defeat to The Gambia which ultimately led to the departure of head coach Carlos Queiroz. Björkegren, the Black Queens tactician, has since been appointed on a temporary basis.

Ghana vs Somalia: Predicted Black Stars starting XI

Despite Somalia sitting 200th in the FIFA world rankings, Ghana's recent form means complacency would be a risk the interim coach is unlikely to take.

The Black Stars also missed the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, heightening the significance of securing a place at the next edition, to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

With the squad already in Takoradi ahead of the fixture, YEN.com.gh predicts Björkegren could name the following starting line-up:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi in goal; a back four of Alidu Seidu, Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku and Gideon Mensah; a midfield trio of Thomas Partey, Caleb Yirenkyi and Ibrahim Sulemana; and an attacking line of Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena-Gyan and Jordan Ayew.

Tactical outlook for Ghana

Ati-Zigi is expected to retain the goalkeeper's jersey after sitting out the 4-2 loss to The Gambia, while Seidu and Mensah operate as attacking full-backs to provide width. Adjetey and Opoku are tipped to anchor the central defensive partnership.

Partey's composure and reading of the game are likely to anchor the midfield, with Yirenkyi and Sulemana tasked with providing energy on either side.

In attack, Kudus is predicted to operate from the right flank, using his creativity to unsettle Somalia's defensive structure, while Afena-Gyan brings pace through the central channel.

Captain Jordan Ayew is expected to lead the line, with his experience seen as important for a squad that needs a steadying influence amid a confidence crisis.

Björkegren's immediate priority will be unlocking Ghana's attacking potential and converting pressure into goals.

Somalia 'stopped' from training ahead of Ghana clash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video circulating on social media captured an alleged clash between security personnel and members of Somalia’s national team ahead of the fixture.

The visitors reportedly had permission to use the University of Ghana’s stadium facilities before security officers ordered them to leave during training.

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Source: YEN.com.gh