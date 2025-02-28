Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has dropped the Black Stars number 10 jersey

The West Ham United player will join the Black Stars for the two World Cup qualifiers next month

The former African champions will face Chad in Accra and Madagascar in Morocco in the qualifiers

Mohammed Kudus has reportedly decided to drop the number 10 jersey of the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

The West Ham United star used the jersey in Ghana's AFCON qualifying games against Sudan, Angola and Niger.

Mohammed Kudus has decided to drop the number 10 jersey ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

The jersey, which was previously worn by captain Andre Ayew, became vacant after Otto Addo refused to invited the Le Havre star for the AFCON qualifying games.

According to GHANA Soccernet, Kudus has decided to relinquish the number and return to his old jersey, which is number 20.

The Black Stars of Ghana return to action in March for the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Ghana, after failing to qualify for the Nations Cup in Morocco, have made changes to the leadership of the team, with Jordan Ayew taking over as the new captain.

He will be supported by Alexander Djiku.

Partey has been captain of the team following the absence of Ayew, but missed the last four games of the team, leading to Kudus and Ayew taking over.

The former African champions are hoping to make a return to the FIFA World Cup by qualifying for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Kudus impresses as West Ham beat Leicester

The Ghanaian attacking midfielder continued his recent surge with another impressive display as the Hammers defeated Leicester City to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

Mohammed Kudus in action for Ghana against Sudan in the AFCON qualifiers.

Kudus came close to scoring the opener but his effort was punched into the direction of Tomas Soucek, who broke the deadlock for West Ham at the London Olympic Stadium.

Moments later, an own goal from Jannik Vestergaard saw West Ham record a 2-0 win at home.

Manager Graham Potter expressed delight in the performance of his team.

"Especially after not so long between the games – there was a huge effort at Arsenal of course – and to go again in a game that we're expected to win, I thought the players had a good structure, a good discipline," he said as quoted by the club's official website.

"I don't think it was champagne football by any stretch, but it was professional and importantly we got the job done."

Kudus will join his Ghana teammates in March for the two matches in the World Cup qualifiers.

Kudus shares advise he wished he knew earlier

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana and West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has disclosed the advise he would have given to his younger self before becoming famous.

The 24-year-old is widely regarded as the best Ghanaian player at the moment following his performances with the Black Stars and the Hammers.

Kudus has been in the spotlight since moving to Europe from the Right to Dream Academy, featuring for FC Nordsjaelland, Ajax and now West Ham.

