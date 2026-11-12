Jonas Adjetey scored his debut international goal as Ghana beat Somalia 2-0 in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers on Thursday, November 12

The VFL Wolfsburg defender broke the deadlock at the Essipong Sports Stadium, with the win ending a rough start to Ghana's qualifying campaign

Adjetey opened up about how long he had been waiting for the milestone and the role his teammates played in making it happen

Jonas Adjetey has spoken publicly about what it meant to score his first senior international goal, following Ghana's 2-0 victory over Somalia in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Jonas Adjetey netted his maiden goal for the Black Stars in Ghana's 2-0 win against Somalia at the Essipong Sports Stadium on November 12, 2026. Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Adjetey breaks silence after debut Ghana goal

According to BBC Sport, the 22-year-old centre-back opened the scoring at the Essipong Sports Stadium on Thursday, November 12, as the Black Stars ended a difficult run that had seen them fall to consecutive defeats against Ivory Coast and The Gambia in Group C.

The win gave Ghana its first points of the qualifying campaign and offered a much-needed morale boost to a team under growing pressure.

Watch Adjetey's goal, as shared on X:

For Adjetey, the moment carried personal significance. The Wolfsburg defender, who previously played for Berekum Chelsea before making his move to Switzerland, admitted the goal had been a long time coming and acknowledged the support he received from within the squad.

"It feels amazing. I've been waiting for this moment for some time now, and I had the support of my teammates. The rest pushed me a little bit, which made it easier for me to get this goal. I'm really, really excited to score for the national team," he said after the match.

Watch Adjetey's remarks after his debut goal, as shared on X:

Adjetey's goal gives Black Stars a timely boost

Adjetey's contribution goes beyond personal satisfaction.

The goal from a defender in an attacking situation reflects exactly the kind of output Ghana's technical team has been seeking from the backline, and the timing could not have been more welcome.

The Black Stars entered the Somalia fixture needing a result after their disappointing start, and Adjetey's breakthrough goal set the tone for a controlled performance.

His growing stature within the national team setup suggests he could become a key figure as Ghana push to qualify for AFCON 2027, with the milestone likely to sharpen his confidence in future appearances.

5 takeaways from Ghana's win vs Somalia

YEN.com.gh highlights five key talking points from Ghana’s 2-0 triumph over Somalia.

Goals from Jonas Adjetey and Felix Afena-Gyan secured the Black Stars’ first three points of the qualifying campaign.

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Source: YEN.com.gh