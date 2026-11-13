Supporters breached security at Essipong Sports Stadium during Ghana's 2027 AFCON qualifier against Somalia on November 12

One fan dressed in a Spider-Man costume approached and hugged Mohammed Kudus on the pitch before security intervened

Article 83 of CAF's Disciplinary Code holds host associations liable for stadium security breaches, putting the GFA at risk

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Ghana could face disciplinary action from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after supporters ran onto the pitch at the end of the Black Stars' 2-0 victory over Somalia in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday, November 12.

The incident took place at the Essipong Sports Stadium, where enthusiastic fans broke through security barriers after the final whistle and headed towards Mohammed Kudus.

Ghana faces a possible CAF sanction after fans invaded the pitch during the 2-0 victory against Somalia. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and @OsikaniOfficial/TikTok.

Source: Twitter

Pitch invasion puts GFA under scrutiny

A supporter dressed in a Spider-Man costume reached the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, embraced him and then knelt beside him while gripping his shoulder.

A second fan in a yellow Black Stars jersey also made it onto the pitch but accidentally knocked Kudus over in the commotion before security personnel moved in to restore order.

Watch the moment fans invaded the pitch, as shared on TikTok:

The Ghana Football Association now faces potential consequences under Article 83 of CAF's Disciplinary Code, which places full responsibility for security inside and around match venues on the host association, leaving them exposed to sanctions when such incidents occur.

This is not the first time Ghana has faced consequences of this nature. In March 2020, the GFA was fined $10,000 by CAF after a fan ran onto the field during an AFCON qualifier against South Africa in Cape Coast.

Previous pitch invasions involving Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Kudus himself have drawn attention to persistent security shortcomings at Ghanaian venues.

Kudus spurs Ghana to crucial win

The pitch invasion overshadowed what was an impressive individual display from Kudus.

The midfielder was directly involved in both of Ghana's goals, sending in the corner kick from which Jonas Adjetey headed the opener, then providing the assist for Felix Afena-Gyan's second-half strike to seal the win.

Watch Ghana's win against Somalia, as shared on YouTube:

The result ended a difficult start to Ghana's qualifying campaign, which had seen the Black Stars lose consecutive matches against Ivory Coast and The Gambia before Thursday's performance offered some relief.

Disciplinary proceedings, if initiated by CAF, would add further pressure on football authorities who have repeatedly been called upon to address the recurring issue of pitch security at home fixtures.

Jonas Adjetey reacts after debut Ghana goal

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Jonas Adjetey opened up about the significance of scoring his first senior international goal in Ghana’s 2-0 win over Somalia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The Wolfsburg defender described the strike as a long-awaited achievement and expressed gratitude for the encouragement he received from his teammates.

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Source: YEN.com.gh