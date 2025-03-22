Black Stars' handsome victory against Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium was marred by a pitch invader

The invasion by the overzealous fan could potentially land the country in hot financial waters

It is the fifth time Ghana has recorded such an incident in the past five years, raising serious security questions

Ghana’s dominant 5-0 victory over Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers was a much-needed boost for the Black Stars, especially after their failed attempt to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Goals from Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Jordan Ayew, and Ernest Nuamah ensured Otto Addo’s side took command of Group I, reigniting fan optimism.

However, while the result on the field delighted Ghanaians, an off-field incident could prove costly.

Ghana lands in financial trouble after Chad win, set to pay fine

During the match, a fan breached security and sprinted onto the pitch to share a moment with Antoine Semenyo.

Though he was swiftly removed by security personnel, the act could land Ghana in financial trouble, as similar incidents in the past have attracted fines from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Ghana's worrying pitch invasion record

This was not an isolated case. In recent years, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, and Mohammed Kudus have all been targeted by pitch invaders.

In 2020, Ghana was fined $10,000 after a fan stormed the pitch during an AFCON 2021 qualifier against South Africa in Cape Coast, per Ghanafa.org.

Other security breaches have occurred in matches against Madagascar, Angola, and the Central African Republic—and now, Chad has been added to the list.

Although CAF is yet to issue an official ruling, sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo believes Ghana could once again be fined up to $10,000.

With this being the fifth such incident in five years, concerns about stadium security protocols continue to mount.

Fan react to potential CAF sanctions

News of the possible fine has sparked debate among supporters, with many calling for strict punishment for pitch invaders.

@ebopogba6 proposed:

"They should put such people on some serious communal labour for about six months, they will learn sense afterwards."

@Blaugrana_Nurse echoed similar sentiments:

"Sighhhh. 🤦‍♀️ They should bring the perpetrators to book. ✍"

@premooooooo suggested a more direct approach:

"He must be made to pay. By this time he bet plus some bro say he go invade pitch. That boy for pay that 10k."

@Amgfrenzy agreed:

"The invader must be arrested and pay the 10000 dollars before he must be released."

@_darrelSalary99 called for harsher deterrents:

"We should start jailing them. Should be a good deterrent. Never in your life will your stupidity urge you to do that again."

Focus shifts to Madagascar

Despite the security concerns, Ghana’s attention now turns to their upcoming fixture against Madagascar on Monday, March 24, in Morocco.

With momentum on their side, the Black Stars will aim to produce another dominant display and solidify their grip on Group I’s top spot.

Otto Addo issues firm warning to Madagascar

Ahead of the crucial showdown with Madagascar, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has issued a firm warning to the island nation.

Following Ghana’s dominant victory over Chad, Addo reaffirmed his team’s determination to stay atop the standings.

