Emotional scenes unfolded at the funeral of Thomas Partey's father, Jacob Teye Partey, held on Friday, November 13

A video circulating on social media captured the heartbreaking moment Partey's mother struggled to contain her grief during the burial service

Jacob Teye Partey was known for selling personal belongings and land to fund his son's football journey to Spain

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Thomas Partey's mother broke down in tears at the funeral of her late husband, Jacob Teye Partey, as the Ghana midfielder's family bid their final farewell in an emotional ceremony.

Thomas Partey's mother breaks down at her late husband's funeral. Photo credit: @bessahghana1/X and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Partey's mother breaks down at late husband's funeral

A video shared on social media showed the moment she was overcome with grief as her husband's casket was carried away, the raw emotion drawing widespread attention and sympathy online.

The final funeral rites will take place on Saturday, November 14, at Matse Israel School Park in Odumasi Krobo, Aklomase, in Ghana's Eastern Region.

Watch the moment Partey's mother broke down in tears, as shared on TikTok:

The man behind Partey's football dream

Jacob Teye Partey was more than a proud father. He was the driving force behind his son's journey to elite football.

In a previous interview, Thomas Partey revealed that his father sold personal belongings to purchase football boots for him in his early years, and later disposed of land and other property to fund the young player's move to Spain.

That sacrifice paid off. Partey joined Atletico Madrid's youth academy in 2011, eventually rising to become one of Africa's most prominent midfielders and earning a move to Arsenal in the English Premier League.

Partey honours national duty amid family loss

Despite the weight of his bereavement, Partey continued to fulfil his responsibilities to the Black Stars.

According to Sofascore, the vice-captain played the full 90 minutes of Ghana's 2-0 victory over Somalia in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on November 12, just days before his father's burial.

The midfielder received support from family members, close friends, and several teammates throughout this difficult period.

The scenes at the funeral serve as a poignant reminder that behind every celebrated career lies a web of quiet, often painful, family sacrifice.

For the Partey family, Saturday's ceremony was both a farewell and a tribute to the man whose unwavering belief in his son helped shape a generation's worth of football memories.

Partey's fiancée attends his father's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey’s fiancée, Janine Mackson, attended the funeral of the Ghanaian midfielder’s late father, Jacob Teye Partey, in the Eastern Region.

Footage circulating on social media showed Mackson seated among relatives and mourners who gathered on Friday, November 13, to bid farewell to the deceased.

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Source: YEN.com.gh