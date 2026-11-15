Black Stars interim coach Kim Lars Björkegren vowed an improved showing from Ghana in their return fixture against Somalia

Ghana secured a 2-0 win over Somalia in the first leg, with Jonas Adjetey and Felix Afena-Gyan getting on the scoresheet

The Black Stars are targeting six points from the double-header as they look to rescue their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign

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Black Stars interim head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has pledged a stronger performance from his side when Ghana hosts Somalia in the second leg of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header on Monday, November 16.

Kim Lars Björkegren promises an improved display for the Black Stars in Ghana's reverse fixture against Somalia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Somalia vs Ghana: Björkegren makes bold promise

The Swedish coach made the declaration after reviewing footage of Thursday's first encounter at the Essipong Sports Stadium, where Ghana beat Somalia 2-0 to record their first Group C win.

"We've watched the clip against Somalia, and we have seen we can even do better tomorrow against them," Björkegren said, as quoted by Michael Oti-Adjei on X.

Defender Jonas Adjetey broke the deadlock shortly before the interval in Thursday's opener, before substitute Felix Afena-Gyan added a second goal after the restart to secure the three points.

Watch highlights of Ghana's win against Somalia, as shared on YouTube:

The result carries added weight given the turbulence Ghana endured heading into the double-header.

The four-time African champions lost their opening qualifier 2-0 to Côte d'Ivoire, then squandered a two-goal lead in a 4-2 home defeat to The Gambia.

Those back-to-back setbacks contributed to the exit of head coach Carlos Queiroz and the installation of Björkegren as interim boss.

Black Stars eye AFCON return

With two defeats already on their record, collecting maximum points from both Somalia fixtures is critical to keeping Ghana's qualification hopes alive.

A second straight win would give the Black Stars six points from the double-header and provide genuine momentum ahead of the remaining qualifiers.

The urgency is sharpened by recent history. Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON finals in Morocco, and another absence from the continental showpiece would represent a significant low point for the country's football.

The 2027 edition is set to be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, and the Black Stars are determined to be part of it.

Ghana risks CAF sanction after Somalia win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana risked disciplinary action from CAF after fans invaded the pitch following the Black Stars' 2-0 win over Somalia on Thursday, November 12.

Under Article 83 of CAF's Disciplinary Code, the Ghana Football Association is responsible for security at match venues and could face sanctions over the incident.

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Source: YEN.com.gh