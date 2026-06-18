Caleb Yirenkyi etched his name into the spotlight with a decisive late winner in Ghana’s victory over Panama

The 20-year-old rose to the occasion with remarkable maturity, delivering a composed and influential performance on his World Cup debut

He will now turn his attention to Ghana’s next assignment, a heavyweight clash against England in Boston on June 23

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Ghana opened its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama, but the night truly belonged to Caleb Yirenkyi, whose stoppage-time strike delivered both three points and a place in the record books.

The 20-year-old midfielder stepped into the spotlight at BMO Field in Toronto after Thomas Partey was ruled out due to visa complications.

Thrust into a high-pressure opener on his World Cup debut, Yirenkyi responded with remarkable composure and maturity.

Caleb Yirenkyi's late winner hands Ghana victory against Panama in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match on June 17, 2026. Photo by Robert Cianflone.

Source: Getty Images

Yirenkyi inspires Ghana to late win vs Panama

From the first whistle, the FC Nordsjælland talent played beyond his years.

He completed 31 of 32 passes, registered three successful dribbles, made nine recoveries, added three interceptions, and won five ground duels in a complete box-to-box performance, according to Fotmob.

Yet it was his decisive moment deep into stoppage time that turned promise into history.

Watch Yirenkyi's stoppage-time goal, as shared on X:

In the 94th minute and four seconds, Yirenkyi struck to hand Ghana victory, marking the latest goal the Black Stars have ever scored at a World Cup.

According to The Analyst, the previous record belonged to Asamoah Gyan, who netted against the United States in 2010 (92:38), but that milestone has now been eclipsed.

The goal also denied Panama what would have been their first-ever point at the global tournament.

Yirenkyi makes World Cup history

The talented midfielder's impact did not end there.

His late winner also made him the youngest player ever to score a stoppage-time goal in World Cup history, according to Mister Chip on X:

Caleb Yirenkyi is now the youngest stoppage-time goal scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup. Photo by Robert Cianflone.

Source: Getty Images

At 20 years and 153 days, he surpasses Daniel Fonseca, who held the record since 1990 when he scored for Uruguay against South Korea at 20 years and 281 days.

The updated list of youngest stoppage-time scorers now reads:

Yirenkyi (Ghana 1-0 Panama, 2026): 20y 153d

Fonseca (Uruguay 1-0 South Korea, 1990): 20y 281d

Seferovic (Switzerland 2-1 Ecuador, 2014): 22y 113d

Kane (Tunisia 1-2 England, 2018): 24y 325d

Davids (Netherlands 2-1 Yugoslavia, 1998): 25y 108d

It is the latest milestone in a rapid rise for the teenager, who won the Danish Superliga Young Player of the Season award in the 2025/26 campaign.

On June 2, he also scored his first international goal against Wales.

What's next for Caleb Yirenkyi?

With Ghana now level on points with England ahead of their June 23 showdown, attention quickly shifts to selection decisions.

Thomas Partey is expected to return after missing the opener, raising questions over whether Yirenkyi will keep his place in Carlos Queiroz’s plans.

Ibrahimović tips Ghana as Group H dark horses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Zlatan Ibrahimović has tipped Ghana to be the surprise package in Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus star believes the Black Stars possess the quality and attacking threat to trouble the group's favourites.

Source: YEN.com.gh