Romelu Lukaku announced his retirement from international football after 16 years representing Belgium

The 33-year-old striker ends his career as Belgium's all-time leading scorer, 53 goals ahead of the second-placed Kevin De Bruyne

Lukaku represented Belgium at four World Cups and three European Championships during his international career

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Romelu Lukaku has officially retired from international football, closing a 16-year chapter with the Belgian national team that began in 2010 and produced a record that is unlikely to be matched for generations.

Romelu Lukaku announces his retirement from international football, bringing an end to his Belgium career. Photo by Rene Nijhuis/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Lukaku retires from international football

The 33-year-old striker departs as Belgium's all-time leading scorer, having scored 94 goals in 135 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Kevin De Bruyne sits second on the country's all-time list with 41 goals, leaving Lukaku 53 clear of his nearest rival.

Lukaku confirmed his decision in an emotional public statement, reflecting on the full breadth of his international journey.

"These 16 years I gave all I had for the national team... I went through every emotion possible... I played with amazing teammates that I will always be grateful for," he wrote on Instagram.

He also paid tribute to the coaches and fans who supported him throughout his career, singling out his participation in four World Cups and three European Championships as among the proudest achievements of his life.

"I'm at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing, it was enjoyable, I'm grateful. Thank you," he added.

His final involvement with the national side came as an unused substitute during Belgium's 4-1 UEFA Nations League win over Italy on Sunday, November 15, per Flashscore, shortly before he made his retirement public.

The end of Belgium's golden generation

Lukaku was a central figure in what became known as Belgium's golden generation, lining up alongside De Bruyne and Eden Hazard as the country enjoyed a sustained period of international prominence. His retirement marks the conclusion of that era.

At club level, the striker built his career across some of Europe's biggest stages. According to ESPN, he began at Anderlecht before moving to England, where he represented Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion, Everton and Manchester United.

He subsequently joined Inter Milan, AS Roma and Napoli in Italy before signing for Turkish club Fenerbahçe.

His international scoring record of 94 goals stands as one of the most remarkable in European football history and is widely expected to remain at the top of Belgium's all-time charts for the foreseeable future.

Ex-Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah retires

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars defender Jonathan Mensah announced his retirement from professional football on November 9 through an emotional farewell message, bringing the curtain down on a career spanning more than a decade.

The 35-year-old earned 70 caps for Ghana and featured for clubs in six different countries.

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Source: YEN.com.gh