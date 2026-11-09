Jonathan Mensah announced his retirement from professional football in an emotional farewell message after more than a decade in the game

The 35-year-old defender represented Ghana 70 times and played in six countries across his club career

Mensah was part of the historic Ghana squad that won the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup, the first African nation to claim the title

Former Black Stars defender Jonathan Mensah has officially retired from professional football, bringing down the curtain on a career that spanned six countries, two senior FIFA World Cups and a historic youth title with Ghana.

The 35-year-old centre-back confirmed his decision in a written farewell message, reflecting on a journey that took him from Ghana to South Africa, Italy, Spain, France, Russia and the United States.

Jonathan Mensah Retires From Football After 70 Caps for the Black Stars

Source: Getty Images

Mensah's Career in Black Stars colours

Representing the Black Stars stood out as the defining thread of his professional life.

Mensah was a member of Ghana's celebrated U20 side that claimed the 2009 African Youth Championship before going on to lift the FIFA U20 World Cup in Egypt, making Ghana the first African nation to win that trophy.

He went on to earn 70 senior caps, featuring at the 2014 and 2022 FIFA World Cups as well as multiple editions of the Africa Cup of Nations, according to Transfermarkt.

He was also part of the squad that reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, a run that saw the Black Stars come within a penalty of becoming the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final.

"From my early days in Ghana to playing professionally in South Africa, Italy, Spain, France, Russia, and the United States, I have been blessed to experience more than that little boy could have ever imagined," Mensah wrote on Instagram.

Columbus Crew stint leaves lasting mark

At club level, the highlight of Mensah's career came during his time with Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer, where he was a key figure in the squad that clinched the 2020 MLS Cup title.

His connection to the city clearly ran deeper than football.

"To Columbus, Ohio, and the Columbus Crew family, you gave me more than a club. You gave me a home," he wrote.

Mensah also used the announcement to express his appreciation to the coaches, teammates, managers and support staff who played a role throughout his career across different leagues and cultures.

His retirement marks the end of an era for a defender who gave Ghanaian football some of its most cherished moments at both youth and senior level.

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Source: YEN.com.gh