Jorge Jesus shared a candid remark about Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal's first game after the latter retired from international football

Jesus' charges suffered a 4-1 defeat to Denmark in their first match without Ronaldo, reigniting debate about the team's future

The tactician's comments came amid reported tensions between him and Ronaldo over the forward's role in the national side

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Portugal manager Jorge Jesus has opened up about what he misses most about Cristiano Ronaldo since the forward stepped away from international football, with his answer reeking of disrespect.

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus disclosed what he missed most about retired captain Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo credit: Horacio Villalobos and Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

What Jorge Jesus misses about Ronaldo

Speaking on the sidelines of a recent football event, Jesus was asked whether he missed Ronaldo's presence in the Portugal squad.

His response suggested the relationship between the two remains estranged.

"Missing what? He's no longer on the national team, so what's missing?" Jesus said, before clarifying his sentiment. "The only thing missing is his presence here to keep me company," he added, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

Jesus' remarks also arrive in the context of a reported rift between the manager and Ronaldo over the forward's role in the squad.

Reports had indicated that Ronaldo was left out of the starting line-up against Norway, a decision that contributed to the eventual breakdown in his relationship with the national setup and his subsequent retirement.

Despite the circumstances surrounding his exit, Ronaldo's record and his list of honours with Portugal stand as a testament to an extraordinary international career that the country will struggle to replicate.

Ronaldo retires from international football

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner announced his retirement from international duty on November 5, bringing the curtain down on a 23-year career with the Portuguese national team.

He finishes as the highest-scoring player in men's international football history, with 146 goals across 234 appearances, according to data culled from Transfermarkt.

During his tenure, he captained Portugal to victory at Euro 2016 and to UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.

Before kick-off in Portugal's first post-Ronaldo fixture, players wore shirts bearing his iconic number seven, and supporters displayed tributes in recognition of his contribution to Portuguese football.

Watch how Portugal honoured Ronaldo before the loss to Denmark, as shared on X:

Denmark rout Ronaldo-less Portugal

The match itself turned into a difficult evening for Portugal, who were beaten 4-1 by Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday, November 14, at the Estádio Municipal de Braga.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Rasmus Højlund, who scored twice, and Joachim Andersen were all on the scoresheet for the visitors, with Bernardo Silva providing a late consolation for the hosts.

The heavy defeat intensified scrutiny over how Portugal will replace a generational talent whose output defined their national team for more than two decades.

Portugal redesign No.7 shirt to honour Ronaldo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Portuguese Football Federation had introduced a symbolic redesign of the No. 7 shirt to honour Cristiano Ronaldo following his international retirement.

Although football regulations prevent Portugal from permanently retiring the number, the federation has found a special way to preserve the captain's legacy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh