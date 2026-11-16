Interim Ghana coach Kim Lars Björkegren made five changes to his starting lineup for the 2027 AFCON qualifier against Somalia on Monday

Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been selected ahead of Benjamin Asare, who started Ghana's 2-0 first-leg win at Essipong Sports Stadium on Thursday

Jonas Adjetey and Felix Afena-Gyan, both scorers in the first leg, have also been dropped to the bench for the second encounter

Kim Lars Björkegren has named his starting lineup for Monday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying encounter against Somalia, with five changes made to the side that claimed a 2-0 victory in the first leg on Thursday, November 12.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi starts ahead of Benjamin Asare as Kim Lars Björkegren makes five changes to the Black Stars that beat Somalia 2-0 on November 12, 2026. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Somalia vs Ghana: Confirmed Black Stars lineup

Lawrence Ati-Zigi reclaims the goalkeeper's jersey from Benjamin Asare, who had started the opening fixture at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi.

Asare drops to the bench alongside Jonas Adjetey and Felix Afena-Gyan, the two players who got on the scoresheet in that first-leg triumph.

According to Ghanafa.org, new faces in the lineup include Ibrahim Sulemana, Ibrahim Rash Rahim, Kojo Peprah Oppong and Brandon Thomas-Asante, joining Ati-Zigi among the five alterations Björkegren has introduced.

At the back, Alidu Seidu keeps his place at right-back while Gideon Mensah continues on the left.

Mohammed Salisu partners Peprah Oppong in the central defensive positions. In the middle of the park, Sulemana and Rash Rahim will anchor the midfield, with Mohammed Kudus operating in a more advanced creative role.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku offers pace and directness in the attacking third, while captain Jordan Ayew leads the line alongside Thomas-Asante.

Ghana starting XI:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Alidu Seidu, Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah, Kojo Peprah Oppong; Ibrahim Sulemana, Ibrahim Rash Rahim; Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew (c); Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Ghana's Group C ambitions

The Black Stars are chasing back-to-back wins over Somalia to consolidate their standing in Group C of the qualifiers.

Ghana missed out on the 2025 AFCON held in Morocco and are determined to secure a return to the continental showpiece.

Despite Somalia being listed as the nominal home side, the match will again take place at the Essipong Sports Stadium, with kick-off set for 3:00 pm GMT.

Somalia vs Ghana: How to watch AFCON qualifier

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published a guide on how to watch Ghana's return-leg AFCON 2027 qualifier against Somalia, detailing the available broadcast options.

Fans can enjoy the match live through various local free-to-air channels, pay-TV networks and online streaming services.

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Source: YEN.com.gh