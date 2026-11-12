Interim Black Stars coach Kim Lars Björkegren has named his starting XI for the 2027 AFCON qualifier against Somalia in Sekondi-Takoradi

Mohammed Kudus returned to the Black Stars lineup for the first time in 2026 after recovering from injury, taking an attacking midfield role

Ghana enter the fixture without a point in Group C, having lost their opening two qualifiers to Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia

Kim Lars Björkegren has confirmed his starting lineup for Ghana's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Somalia at the Essipong Stadium in Sekondi-Takoradi, with five changes from the side that last featured against The Gambia on 29 September.

The Swedish tactician's most notable selection is the return of Mohammed Kudus, who makes his first Black Stars appearance of 2026 following a spell on the sidelines through injury.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder slots into an attacking midfield position in a 4-2-3-1 formation, taking the place vacated by Ernest Nuamah.

Ghana vs Somalia: Confirmed Black Stars Lineup for AFCON 2027 Qualifier

Source: Getty Images

Ghana's confirmed starting XI

Benjamin Asare retains the goalkeeper's jersey ahead of Lawrence Ati-Zigi, continuing from his recent run in the national team.

In defence, Alidu Seidu comes in for Kojo Oppong Peprah, while Mohammed Salisu replaces Jerome Opoku at centre-back alongside Jonas Adjetey and Gideon Mensah. Thomas Partey, who steps in for Kwasi Sibo, partners Caleb Yirenkyi in central midfield.

Kudus is flanked by Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Felix Afena-Gyan in the attacking third, with captain Jordan Ayew leading the line in place of Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The full starting XI is as follows:

Benjamin Asare (GK); Alidu Seidu, Caleb Yirenkyi, Jonas Adjetey, Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah; Thomas Partey, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Mohammed Kudus; Felix Afena-Gyan, Jordan Ayew (captain).

Among the substitutes is Daniel Kofi Kyereh, whose inclusion marks a continued step in his return to the national fold after nearly four years away.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Anang, Jerome Opoku, Ibrahim Sulemana, Augustine Boakye and Brandon Thomas-Asante are also available from the bench.

Black Stars seek first points in Group C

The qualifier carries significant weight for Ghana.

The four-time African champions sit bottom of Group C without a point after defeats to Côte d'Ivoire (2-0) and The Gambia (4-2) in their opening two fixtures, making a positive result against Somalia essential to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Historical records offer some encouragement for the hosts. Ghana's two previous senior encounters with Somalia both resulted in comfortable victories, with a 2-0 win and a 5-0 triumph recorded during the November 2003 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

How to watch Ghana vs Somalia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh previewed Ghana’s crucial showdown with Somalia and outlined the available live broadcast options for supporters.

The match will be televised on three local channels, while DStv subscribers can also follow the action.

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Source: YEN.com.gh