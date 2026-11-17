Vinicius Jr scored his first international hat-trick for Brazil in a friendly against Singapore, completing his treble inside the first 21 minutes

The Real Madrid forward's feat ended a six-year wait for a Brazilian hat-trick, with the last coming from Neymar against Peru in October 2020

The goals extended Vini's run to five strikes in his last two Brazil appearances ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Vinicius Junior scored his first hat-trick for Brazil on Tuesday, November 17, netting three times in the opening 21 minutes as Carlo Ancelotti's side dismantled Singapore in an international friendly at the National Stadium in Singapore.

Vinicius Junior celebrates after bagging a first-half hat-trick against Singapore in an international friendly on November 17, 2026. Photo by Koji Watanabe.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius makes history with first-half hat-trick

The Real Madrid forward opened the scoring in the ninth minute after capitalising on a defensive error from the hosts, with Bruno Guimarães credited with the assist.

He doubled Brazil's advantage in the 15th minute following a combination with Endrick, then completed the fastest treble of his international career six minutes later, finishing from a delivery by Estevão, according to Goal.

The milestone carries added weight given its rarity at the international level for Brazil.

Watch Vini's hat-trick vs Singapore, as shared on X:

The last player to register a hat-trick for the Selecão was Neymar, who scored three times in a 4-2 World Cup qualifying victory over Peru in October 2020. Vinicius's treble ended that six-year wait.

For the 26-year-old, the moment also represents something of a personal breakthrough.

Vinicius seeks Real Madrid revival after Brazil heroics

Vinicius has rediscovered his scoring touch with Brazil, netting five times across his last two November appearances, but his club campaign has been less impressive.

According to Transfermarkt, he has recorded just one goal and three assists in 12 appearances for Real Madrid.

A four-match La Liga suspension following his dismissal against Villarreal also saw him miss the El Clasico against Barcelona.

His international exploits could provide the confidence boost he needs ahead of his expected return against RC Celta de Vigo on Saturday, November 21, as he looks to reclaim his place in Jose Mourinho's starting XI.

Mourinho opens up about his relationship with Vinicius

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jose Mourinho had spoken about his working relationship with Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid, sharing his approach to managing the Brazilian winger.

His comments came as Vinicius faced increased scrutiny over his performances this season.

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Source: YEN.com.gh