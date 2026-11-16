Ghanaian centre-back Maxwell Woledzi won the 2026 MLS Defender of the Year award in his debut season with Nashville SC

Woledzi helped Nashville set new MLS records for the fewest goals conceded and most clean sheets in a 34-game season

The 25-year-old has yet to earn a senior cap for the Black Stars, but his performances have strengthened his case for a call-up

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Maxwell Woledzi has been named the 2026 MLS Defender of the Year, capping a debut season with Nashville SC that rewrote several league records.

The 25-year-old joined Nashville ahead of the 2026 campaign from Norwegian top-flight club Fredrikstad FK and quickly established himself as one of the most commanding defenders in the league.

Maxwell Woledzi has been named the 2026 MLS Defender of the Year after a historic season with Nashville SC. Photo by Nashville SC.

Source: Getty Images

Woledzi's record-breaking Nashville campaign

Across all 34 regular-season matches, Woledzi was ever-present at the heart of Nashville's defence.

The club conceded only 25 goals and kept 17 clean sheets during that run, both new MLS records for a 34-game season, according to the league's official website.

Nashville's defensive solidity proved the foundation of their historic Supporters' Shield triumph, in which the club finished with 77 points, 23 wins and only three defeats — all league records.

Individually, Woledzi led his side in clearances with 44 and completed passes with 2,100, while also winning 80 aerial duels.

He contributed two goals and one assist over the course of the campaign. The most striking statistical footnote from his season was that he was the only player in the MLS to complete more than 2,000 passes while maintaining a passing accuracy of at least 94 per cent.

A milestone for Ghanaian football

The recognition marks a significant moment for Ghanaian football.

Despite his outstanding club performances, Woledzi has not yet received a senior international call-up from the Black Stars, according to Transfermarkt, making his individual award all the more notable as a statement of his potential on the world stage.

His consistency throughout a demanding debut season in North America has placed him firmly in the conversation for Ghana's national team selectors as they weigh their defensive options ahead of upcoming international fixtures.

FIFA immortalises Caleb Yirenkyi's World Cup jersey

In another historic development, YEN.com.gh reported that Caleb Yirenkyi's torn Black Stars jersey, worn when he netted a dramatic stoppage-time winner at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has been preserved at the FIFA Museum.

The 20-year-old's shirt now forms part of the museum's collection celebrating the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 countries, up from the previous 32.

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Source: YEN.com.gh