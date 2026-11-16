Cristiano Ronaldo sparked fan excitement with a mysterious finger gesture filmed as he walked down a staircase in a white outfit

The 41-year-old Al-Nassr captain currently sits on 985 career goals, just 15 strikes away from an unprecedented milestone

Ronaldo recently retired from international football after scoring a record 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal

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Cristiano Ronaldo has sent social media into a frenzy after a short video captured him making a distinctive hand gesture that fans believe could be a subtle reference to his pursuit of 1,000 career goals.

The real meaning behind Cristiano Ronaldo's new hand gesture has been explained. Photo credit: @Cristiano/X and Abdullah Ahmed/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

What Ronaldo's new hand gesture really means

In the footage, the 41-year-old Al-Nassr captain walks down a staircase dressed in white before turning towards the camera and flashing what appears to be a Roman numeral sign with his fingers.

Ronaldo offered no direct explanation for the gesture but added to the intrigue with the caption, "Have you figured it out yet? 😂."

While the Portuguese superstar has not confirmed what the gesture represents, its timing has sparked widespread speculation among supporters.

According to Livescore, the gesture could be a reference to the Roman numeral 'M', which represents 1,000, potentially hinting at the historic milestone the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is chasing.

If that interpretation is correct, Ronaldo is entering the final stretch of his remarkable pursuit of becoming the first footballer to score 1,000 official senior career goals.

How many goals does Ronaldo need to reach 1,000?

The former Real Madrid forward currently stands on 985 goals, leaving him just 15 strikes away from the unprecedented landmark.

His latest contribution came in a sensational hat-trick against Al-Kholood on October 29, when he scored three times in the second half to help Al-Nassr secure a 5-3 victory.

Ronaldo has accumulated his extraordinary tally across spells at Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr, alongside his decorated international career with Portugal.

His most prolific spell came at Real Madrid, where he scored an astonishing 450 goals in 438 appearances between 2009 and 2018.

Whether the mysterious gesture was indeed a message about his goal target remains to be seen, but Ronaldo's pursuit of football's historic 1,000-goal milestone is gathering momentum.

Ronaldo ends international career

Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently drew the curtain on his Portugal career after registering a world-record 146 international goals across 234 caps.

With that chapter behind him, Ronaldo's attention is now entirely fixed on club football and the historic landmark that awaits.

Should he reach 1,000 goals, it would represent yet another extraordinary achievement in a career that has already rewritten the record books at every turn.

Portugal celebrates Ronaldo with special design

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Portuguese Football Federation had introduced a special redesign of the No. 7 shirt to celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo's international career following his retirement.

Although regulations do not allow Portugal to permanently retire the number, the gesture offers a symbolic way to honour the legendary captain's legacy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh