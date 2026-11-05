Jose Mourinho broke his silence on his working relationship with Vinicius at Real Madrid, offering a candid assessment of his management style

The Portuguese manager made the comments after Real Madrid's Champions League win over AEK Athens

Mourinho's remarks came amid growing scrutiny over the Brazilian winger's form this season

Jose Mourinho has publicly addressed his relationship with Vinicius Junior, confirming he has opted for a predominantly gentle approach in handling the Brazilian winger at Real Madrid.

The Portuguese coach made his position clear following Madrid's dramatic Champions League win over AEK Athens, a match in which Vinicius returned to the starting lineup after sitting out two successive La Liga fixtures.

Jose Mourinho breaks his silence on their relationship with Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid. Photo by Oscar Del Pozo.

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho opens up on Vinicius management style

When pressed on whether he had been applying pressure or showing leniency with the forward, Mourinho offered a candid breakdown of his approach.

"I am currently 20% tough and 80% soft with Vini," the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager said, as quoted by Real Madrid's website.

He also addressed Vinicius' display against AEK Athens, characterising it as satisfactory rather than exceptional.

Mourinho argued that the winger had not upset the team's attacking structure and noted that his substitution decisions during the match were guided by squad management ahead of their next game.

Vinicius Jr's quiet start to the season

The comments arrive at a time when Vinicius has faced considerable scrutiny over his output this campaign.

The 26-year-old has contributed just one goal and three assists across eight La Liga appearances, a stark contrast to his return of 16 goals and five assists in the same competition last season, according to FBref.

His Champions League form has followed a similar pattern, with no goals or assists recorded in four outings.

Despite the modest statistics, Mourinho appears unwilling to publicly single out his Brazilian attacker.

His remarks point to a deliberate strategy of nurturing confidence while maintaining expectations, as he looks to restore Vinicius to the level that made him one of the most feared forwards in world football.

King Ajor calls on Mourinho to bench Vinicius

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian football personality King Ajor had called on Jose Mourinho to bench Vinicius, insisting Real Madrid played better without the Brazilian in their starting XI.

He argued that Kylian Mbappe posed a greater threat with Yan Diomande on the left wing, believing the adjustment had given the team’s attack a better balance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh