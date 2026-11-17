Cristiano Ronaldo vs All-Time Greats: Top 10 Highest Goal Scorers in Men's Football History
- Cristiano Ronaldo leads the all-time men's football goalscoring charts with 985 official career goals, closing in on the 1,000-goal milestone
- Lionel Messi sits 48 goals behind Ronaldo in second place, while Brazilian legends Pelé and Romário occupy third and fourth
- Robert Lewandowski is the other active modern-day star in the conversation, with 708 career goals and still adding to his tally
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Cristiano Ronaldo remains the most prolific scorer in the history of men's football, with 985 official career goals to his name, as the 41-year-old Al-Nassr forward continues his pursuit of the 1,000-goal landmark.
His closest rival, Lionel Messi, sits second on the all-time list with 937 goals. The Argentine retired from international football in October but remains active at Inter Miami, keeping him within range of further reducing the 48-goal gap between the two icons.
How Ronaldo compares to other legends
Brazilian pair Pelé and Romário occupy third and fourth place with 762 and 756 goals, respectively, though both figures are subject to variation across historical databases due to differing standards on how unofficial matches are counted.
Pelé reportedly credited himself with 1,283 goals over the course of his career, a number that includes friendlies and exhibition matches rather than competitive fixtures, making his formally recognised total significantly lower, per Olympics.
Watch a compilation of Pelé's goals, as shared on YouTube:
Hungarian great Ferenc Puskás ranks fifth with 725 goals, followed closely by Austrian-Czech forward Josef Bican on 722.
Lewandowski keeps modern era competitive
Among current players beyond Messi and Ronaldo, Poland captain Robert Lewandowski remains the most significant name in the conversation, having accumulated 708 career goals while continuing to compete at the highest level.
Jimmy Jones takes the eighth position with 639 goals. Legendary German striker Gerd Muller follows in ninth place with 634 goals with ex-Chelsea and Walsall striker Joe Bambrick, closing out the top 10 with 626 goals.
Watch a compilation of Muller's goals, as shared on YouTube:
What sets Ronaldo apart from many of the game's historical giants is his extraordinary career span across multiple clubs and competitions.
He has found the net at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr, and the Portugal national side and became the first player in history to register 900 official career goals in September 2024, according to ESPN.
Should he reach the 1,000-goal mark, it would represent a benchmark that few, if any, future players would realistically be expected to surpass.
Rank
Player
Nationality
Goals
1
Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal
985
2
Lionel Messi
Argentina
937
3
Pelé
Brazil
762
4
Romário
Brazil
756
5
Ferenc Puskás
Hungary
725
6
Josef Bican
Austria/Czechoslovakia
722
7
Robert Lewandowski
Poland
708
8
Jimmy Jones
Northern Ireland
639
9
Gerd Müller
Germany
634
10
Joe Bambrick
Northern Ireland
626
Source: IFFHS
Ronaldo sparks 1,000-goal speculation with hand gesture
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo sparked excitement among fans after a video showed him making a hand gesture believed to hint at his ambition to score 1,000 career goals.
Supporters linked the gesture to the Roman numeral 'M', which represents 1,000, suggesting the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could be teasing his pursuit of the historic milestone.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.