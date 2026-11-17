Cristiano Ronaldo leads the all-time men's football goalscoring charts with 985 official career goals, closing in on the 1,000-goal milestone

Lionel Messi sits 48 goals behind Ronaldo in second place, while Brazilian legends Pelé and Romário occupy third and fourth

Robert Lewandowski is the other active modern-day star in the conversation, with 708 career goals and still adding to his tally

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Cristiano Ronaldo remains the most prolific scorer in the history of men's football, with 985 official career goals to his name, as the 41-year-old Al-Nassr forward continues his pursuit of the 1,000-goal landmark.

His closest rival, Lionel Messi, sits second on the all-time list with 937 goals. The Argentine retired from international football in October but remains active at Inter Miami, keeping him within range of further reducing the 48-goal gap between the two icons.

Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi and Pelé to the crown of the greatest goal scorer in men's football history. Photos by Megan Briggs, Abdullah Ahmed, and Focus on Sport.

Source: Getty Images

How Ronaldo compares to other legends

Brazilian pair Pelé and Romário occupy third and fourth place with 762 and 756 goals, respectively, though both figures are subject to variation across historical databases due to differing standards on how unofficial matches are counted.

Pelé reportedly credited himself with 1,283 goals over the course of his career, a number that includes friendlies and exhibition matches rather than competitive fixtures, making his formally recognised total significantly lower, per Olympics.

Watch a compilation of Pelé's goals, as shared on YouTube:

Hungarian great Ferenc Puskás ranks fifth with 725 goals, followed closely by Austrian-Czech forward Josef Bican on 722.

Lewandowski keeps modern era competitive

Among current players beyond Messi and Ronaldo, Poland captain Robert Lewandowski remains the most significant name in the conversation, having accumulated 708 career goals while continuing to compete at the highest level.

Jimmy Jones takes the eighth position with 639 goals. Legendary German striker Gerd Muller follows in ninth place with 634 goals with ex-Chelsea and Walsall striker Joe Bambrick, closing out the top 10 with 626 goals.

Watch a compilation of Muller's goals, as shared on YouTube:

What sets Ronaldo apart from many of the game's historical giants is his extraordinary career span across multiple clubs and competitions.

He has found the net at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr, and the Portugal national side and became the first player in history to register 900 official career goals in September 2024, according to ESPN.

Should he reach the 1,000-goal mark, it would represent a benchmark that few, if any, future players would realistically be expected to surpass.

Rank Player Nationality Goals 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 985 2 Lionel Messi Argentina 937 3 Pelé Brazil 762 4 Romário Brazil 756 5 Ferenc Puskás Hungary 725 6 Josef Bican Austria/Czechoslovakia 722 7 Robert Lewandowski Poland 708 8 Jimmy Jones Northern Ireland 639 9 Gerd Müller Germany 634 10 Joe Bambrick Northern Ireland 626

Source: IFFHS

Ronaldo sparks 1,000-goal speculation with hand gesture

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo sparked excitement among fans after a video showed him making a hand gesture believed to hint at his ambition to score 1,000 career goals.

Supporters linked the gesture to the Roman numeral 'M', which represents 1,000, suggesting the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could be teasing his pursuit of the historic milestone.

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Source: YEN.com.gh