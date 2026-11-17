Nigeria were held to a goalless draw by Tanzania in Zanzibar, leaving the Super Eagles three points behind Group L leaders Guinea-Bissau

The result means Nigeria's qualification fate is no longer in their hands, with only one automatic spot available in the group, excluding the co-hosts

Another AFCON absence would extend a painful run for Nigerian football following back-to-back failures to qualify for the 2022 and 2026 World Cups

Nigeria's hopes of reaching the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations are hanging by a thread after Eric Chelle's Super Eagles were held to a 0-0 draw by Tanzania in Zanzibar, in a result that has significantly complicated their qualification campaign.

Despite controlling large portions of the game and generating the clearer chances, Nigeria were unable to find a way past the hosts, earning only a point from a fixture they were expected to win.

Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations have taken a massive hit after playing out a draw with Tanzania. Photos by DeFodi Images and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

AFCON 2027: Why Nigeria risks missing out

The result leaves the Super Eagles on seven points from four matches, three adrift of Group L leaders Guinea-Bissau, who have collected ten points, according to Flashscore.

With Tanzania guaranteed a place at the tournament as one of three co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda, only one additional qualification spot remains available in Group L. That leaves Nigeria in a precarious position heading into the final two matchdays, as noted by CAF Online.

For the Super Eagles to qualify, they must win both remaining matches and hope Guinea-Bissau fail to secure a victory from their own two fixtures.

Guinea-Bissau need just one win to move to 13 points, which would put them beyond Nigeria's reach regardless of results.

Complicating matters further, Nigeria's final group fixture is against Guinea-Bissau themselves, the same side that handed them a 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.

Watch Nigeria's 3-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau, as shared on YouTube:

Should both teams finish level on points, the head-to-head record would become a deciding factor, meaning Nigeria must not only beat the Djurtus but do so by a margin large enough to overturn that goal difference deficit.

Another major tournament absence looms

A failure to qualify would extend a troubling period in Nigerian football. The Super Eagles missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after losing to Ghana on the away-goals rule in March 2022.

They were then eliminated from the 2026 World Cup play-offs by DR Congo on penalties in November 2025, meaning the three-time African champions have not featured at consecutive World Cups.

Avoiding a similar fate at AFCON 2027 will require Nigeria to produce their best football at a critical stage, while also relying on results elsewhere going in their favour.

Ghana’s AFCON 2027 qualification hopes get boost

In a similar publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s qualification hopes for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations received a boost after Group C leaders Ivory Coast were held to a 2-2 draw by Gambia on November 17.

With two matches remaining, the Black Stars can reach 12 points from their current six, a tally that would guarantee automatic qualification regardless of other results.

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Source: YEN.com.gh