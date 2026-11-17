Ivory Coast were held to a 2-2 draw by Gambia in Group C, giving Ghana renewed hope in the 2027 AFCON qualifying race

Ghana currently sits third in the group standings with six points, one behind second-placed Gambia with two fixtures remaining

The Black Stars face Ivory Coast and Gambia in their final two matches, with a clear path to qualification still open

Ghana's chances of reaching the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations received a significant lift after Ivory Coast failed to beat Gambia, with the Group C leaders dropping points in a 2-2 draw on November 17.

The result reshapes the qualifying picture heading into the final two rounds of fixtures. Ivory Coast remains top of Group C with 10 points, Gambia holds second place with seven, and Ghana are third with six. Somalia are yet to register a point.

Ghana's chances of qualifying for the 2027 AFCON remain intact after Ivory Coast shared the spoils with Gambia in Banjul on November 17, 2026. Photo by Luke Hales.

Source: Getty Images

AFCON 2027: What Ghana needs to qualify

The four-time African champions have a straightforward route to the tournament if results go their way.

With two matches remaining, Ghana can accumulate up to 12 points from their current tally of six, which would be enough to secure automatic qualification regardless of what happens elsewhere in the group.

According to Flashscore, Ghana's next fixture is a home clash against Ivory Coast, followed by a trip to face Gambia.

Winning both games would see the Black Stars finish the qualifying campaign on 12 points and book their place at the 2027 AFCON without needing to look over their shoulders.

The match against Ivory Coast carries particular weight. A win would cut the gap between Ghana and the Elephants and shift the momentum of the group, while Ivory Coast could potentially seal their own qualification before the final matchday when they face Somalia.

The Gambia game, however, presents its own dangers. The Scorpions inflicted a 4-2 defeat on Ghana in their first meeting, recovering from two goals down to win the match. That result serves as a sharp reminder of what Gambia is capable of.

Watch highlights of Ghana's defeat to Gambia, as shared on YouTube:

Dropping points would complicate Ghana's path

Should Ghana fail to win either of their remaining matches, their fate would no longer be in their own hands. In that scenario, the head-to-head tiebreaker against Gambia and the Scorpions' results in their own fixtures would become a decisive factor.

Group C remains tight enough that any dropped points by Ghana would create genuine uncertainty over whether the Black Stars can secure one of the two available qualifying spots.

For now, the mathematics are in Ghana's favour. Two wins, and qualification is confirmed.

Black Stars players rated after Somalia win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh assessed the Black Stars players after their narrow 1-0 victory over Somalia on Monday, November 16, with Jordan Ayew scoring the winning penalty after missing one in the first leg.

Despite picking up all three points, several Ghana players delivered underwhelming performances.

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Source: YEN.com.gh