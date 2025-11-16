The Super Eagles of Nigeria have failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoff

The West African side lost to DR Congo 4-3 via penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw in the African playoff final

DR Congo still have a chance to compete at their first World Cup since 1974, when the country was still known as Zaire

Nigeria missed out on FIFA World Cup qualification for the second consecutive edition after suffering a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat on penalties to DR Congo in the CAF World Cup playoff final at the Moulay Hassan Stadium on Sunday night.

Nigeria started brightly and struck almost immediately, taking the lead in the third minute.

After pushing into DR Congo’s penalty area, Frank Onyeka fired a shot that took a huge deflection off Axel Tuanzebe, wrong-footing the goalkeeper as the ball trickled into the net.

DR Congo struggled to progress the ball under Nigeria’s intense early pressure and failed to create meaningful chances during the first 15 minutes.

By the half-hour mark in Rabat, Nigeria continued to dictate the tempo and searched for a second goal to build on Onyeka’s opener.

However, DR Congo hit back shortly after the 30-minute mark through Mechak Elia. With Alex Iwobi dispossessed near the halfway line, Cedric Bakambu surged forward and slipped the ball to Elia, who pounced after Wilfred Ndidi's mis-control inside the box to level the score.

The sides went into halftime locked at 1-1, and DR Congo emerged from the break looking far more purposeful.

The Leopards pushed forward with energy as they searched for a go-ahead goal, while the match began to lose rhythm after the hour mark. Nigeria saw less of the ball in attacking areas, and DR Congo looked increasingly dangerous in transition.

As the second half wore on, Nigeria adopted a more defensive shape while DR Congo probed in the final third. Despite this, both goalkeepers had little to do heading into the final 10 minutes.

DR Congo nearly went ahead in the 83rd minute when Stanley Nwabali misplaced a pass inside his own area, but they failed to capitalise on the gift.

With neither side able to find a winner in regulation time, the match moved into extra-time. DR Congo controlled much of the additional 30 minutes and thought they had taken the lead in the 109th minute.

Following a strong move down the left, a loose ball directed toward goal appeared to cross the line before Nwabali gathered it, but the referee dismissed the appeals to the frustration of the Congolese players.

After a gruelling battle, the match headed to penalties. Extra-time substitute Timothy Fayulu emerged as the hero for DR Congo, making two crucial saves to deny Moses Simon and Semi Ajayi.

His brilliance in the shootout sealed a dramatic victory for the Leopards, sending them through to the inter-confederation playoffs and ending Nigeria’s World Cup hopes once again.

