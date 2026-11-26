US Customs and Border Protection issued an advisory on November 23, 2026, urging international travellers to declare all food items upon arrival in the United States

Two recent seizures at Washington Dulles Airport involved travellers from Cameroon and Tunisia carrying undeclared meat, produce and homemade foods

CBP offered seven practical tips for families travelling during the Thanksgiving holiday season to avoid fines and confiscations at the border

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has issued an urgent advisory ahead of Thanksgiving 2026, warning international travellers to declare all food items upon entering the United States or face fines, confiscations and potential delays at border inspection points.

The advisory, released on Monday, 23 November 2026, specifically urges American residents hosting overseas visitors to brief their guests on customs regulations before departure so families can clear inspection without losing traditional foods at the border.

CBP warns Thanksgiving travellers to declare all food at US borders after Dulles seizures. Image credit: Anadolu, In it to win/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Washington Dulles seizures prompt warning

Two recent incidents at Washington Dulles International Airport underline the seriousness of the warning.

On 19 November, CBP agriculture specialists discovered eight pounds of cow skin and beef meat concealed inside dried eru leaves in a Cameroonian traveller's luggage. Because the items had not been declared, the traveller received a fine of USD 300, the meat was incinerated, and a quantity of monkey meat also found in the bag was ordered to be re-exported to Cameroon.

An earlier incident on 4 November involved a traveller arriving from Tunisia, whose luggage was flagged by a CBP detector dog named Red. Officers found pomegranates, lemons, oranges and approximately 14 pounds of unlabelled cans that the traveller described as homemade lamb meat, stew and soup. All the items were ruled inadmissible.

CBP acknowledged that the foods seized in both cases are common staples in the travellers' home countries but confirmed they are not permitted entry into the United States.

What travellers should know before flying

Christine Waugh, Area Port Director for the CBP Area Port of Washington, D.C., acknowledged the emotional significance of carrying traditional food during the holiday season while stressing that it carries genuine risks.

"We understand that people take pride in their traditional meals and want to bring a flavour from home when they visit family here during the holidays, but those well intentions could pose a significant threat to our nation's agricultural industries and threaten our economic security," Waugh said.

She advised travellers to research regulations thoroughly before packing and to declare every item at the inspection point. "When in doubt, leave it out of their baggage," she added.

CBP outlined seven practical steps to assist travellers. These include consulting the US Department of Agriculture's webpage on travelling with food or agricultural products before departure, declaring all items upon arrival, and reviewing CBP's holiday travel tips page, which covers restrictions on alcohol, medicine, wildlife products and cultural artefacts.

International visitors were directed to CBP's "Know Before You Visit" page, while US-based travellers were pointed towards "Know Before You Go."

CBP also recommended downloading the free CBP One mobile app, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, which allows travellers at participating airports to schedule an agriculture inspection before landing.

US ends expedited visa appointments, lists affected countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had halted its Nonimmigrant Visa Expedited Appointment Pilot Programme.

The scheme, which ends on December 31, provided eligible visa applicants with the option to pay for a priority interview slot ahead of those in the standard queue.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh