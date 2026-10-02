The UK government published updated immigration guidance outlining rights and restrictions for foreign children joining family members in Britain

Children granted leave to remain under the family reunion pathway face a key restriction tied to their immigration status

Strict eligibility rules also apply to the UK-based relative sponsoring the child's application

The United Kingdom government has released updated immigration guidance spelling out exactly what foreign children who join close relatives living in Britain are and are not permitted to do while residing in the country.

The guidance, published on the UK government's official portal, centres on a single primary restriction: children arriving through this family reunion pathway are barred from accessing public funds, the official term for most state benefits and financial assistance programmes.

UK names one thing foreign children who joined their relatives in Britain cannot do. Photo credit: Blomberg/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This condition is tied directly to the immigration status granted under the scheme and cannot be waived.

What foreign children can do in UK

Despite being shut out of public assistance, children granted leave to remain under this route retain a number of important rights.

They are permitted to enrol in educational institutions, travel abroad and re-enter Britain, and, in time, apply for indefinite leave to remain once the UK-based relative they joined becomes eligible for the same.

The length of a child's permission to stay in the country mirrors the duration of the sponsoring relative's own status, meaning the two are directly linked.

Who qualifies as a sponsor in the UK?

The eligibility rules surrounding the sponsoring family member are equally precise. The relative must hold recognised protection status in the UK, either as a refugee or under humanitarian protection.

Crucially, that person cannot be the child's parent, nor can they hold British citizenship or have already been granted permanent settlement at the point of application.

On the financial side, applicants are required to pay a processing fee, the amount of which differs depending on whether the application is made from within the UK or from abroad.

A healthcare surcharge also applies in relevant cases, though fee exemptions are available for those who can formally demonstrate severe financial hardship.

For overseas applications, authorities typically aim to issue a decision within 12 weeks.

Supporting documentation proving both the child's identity and their genuine family relationship to the sponsor in Britain must accompany every application.

UK updates visitor visa rules for foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had amended its Immigration Rules in September 2026 to broaden what visitors were permitted to do under the standard Visitor route.

Under the updated rules, visitors entering the UK were allowed to participate in workshops, debates and Skills Competitions.

Erasmus+ participants also received a dedicated sub-section granting them access to traineeships, job shadowing and coaching assignments at UK organisations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh