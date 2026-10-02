The UK government published official guidance outlining eligibility requirements for foreign children who want to join a close relative already living in Britain

Children applying under the scheme must satisfy three personal conditions simultaneously at the time of application

The relative based in the UK must also meet specific financial requirements, and parents do not qualify under this particular route

The UK government has released official guidance detailing the conditions foreign children must satisfy before they can apply to live with a close relative in Britain, with the rules applying specifically to those whose relative holds protection status in the country.

The scheme targets children seeking to join a family member who has been granted permission to remain in the UK either as a refugee or as a person with humanitarian protection.

UK guidance explains three eligibility tests for foreign children joining relatives with refugee or humanitarian protection, and sponsors’ financial rules. Photo credit: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

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It does not extend to relatives who hold British citizenship or settled status, for whom a separate family visa route exists with its own distinct criteria.

3 conditions children must satisfy

According to the guidance published on the UK government's official website, applicants must meet three personal conditions simultaneously at the time of submitting their application.

First, the child must be under 18 years of age. Second, no other family member must be available to provide them with care or support. Third, the child must not be living independently at the time of the application.

The guidance clarifies what constitutes independent living, citing examples such as being married or having moved into one's own home. Any child who meets one of those descriptions would be ineligible under this route regardless of their age.

Parents do not qualify as sponsors

A notable restriction within the guidance is that a parent cannot serve as the qualifying relative under this scheme. Only a relative who holds protection status, specifically as a recognised refugee or a person granted humanitarian protection, is eligible to sponsor a child's application.

The sponsoring relative must also demonstrate sufficient financial means to support the child without recourse to public funds or benefits.

The guidance is particularly relevant to families navigating reunification after one member arrived in the UK through asylum or humanitarian protection channels and left younger relatives behind. For those whose UK-based relative holds settled status or British citizenship, the family visa route remains the applicable pathway, though it carries separate requirements that applicants must independently satisfy.

UK issues rule for foreign children joining relatives

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK shared what foreign children who join close relatives living in Britain are and are not permitted to do while residing in the country.

Kids coming through this family reunion pathway are barred from accessing public funds, the official term for most state benefits and financial assistance programmes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh