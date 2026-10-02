Foreign care workers in the UK have received a fresh immigration update that could affect their stay in the country

The latest Home Office arrangement introduces an important change for some workers linked to employers facing sponsor-related issues

The temporary measure comes with specific conditions and could have implications for affected visa holders

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Foreign care workers in Britain have received a fresh update following a change introduced by the UK Home Office.

The new temporary arrangement could affect some care workers and senior care workers whose employers have had their sponsor licences revoked.

UK Home Office introduces a new visa arrangement for foreign care workers. Photo credit: Anadolu & andreswd/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Home Office has clarified what caseworkers should do when considering the immigration permission of affected workers.

UK's new visa arrangement for care workers

The UK Home Office has introduced a temporary arrangement for certain care workers and senior care workers following the revocation of their employer’s sponsor licence.

The arrangement applies to care workers under SOC 6135, formerly SOC 6145, and senior care workers under SOC 6136, formerly SOC 6146.

According to the Home Office guidance, a caseworker must not cancel a worker’s permission if the sole reason for cancellation is that their sponsor’s licence has been revoked.

This means affected workers may not automatically lose their immigration permission solely because their sponsoring employer has had its licence revoked.

Read the post on X below:

Other cancellation grounds still apply

The Home Office clarified that the arrangement does not prevent caseworkers from considering other grounds for cancelling a worker’s permission.

Where there are additional reasons for cancellation, the case can be considered under the usual immigration rules.

The temporary arrangement is also subject to regular review, meaning the position could change following future assessments by the Home Office.

Care workers advised to seek professional advice

Care workers affected by a sponsor licence revocation should consider their individual circumstances before taking action on their immigration status.

The Home Office advises that people should seek professional immigration advice based on their specific circumstances.

UK updates visitor visa rules for foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had amended its Immigration Rules in September 2026 to broaden what visitors were permitted to do under the standard Visitor route.

Under the updated rules, visitors entering the UK were allowed to participate in workshops, debates and Skills Competitions.

Erasmus+ participants also received a dedicated sub-section granting them access to traineeships, job shadowing and coaching assignments at UK organisations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh