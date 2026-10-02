The UK Home Office published updated guidance listing 15 visa and immigration routes that require applicants to pass an approved English language test

Nine of the 15 routes require proof of proficiency across all four language skills — reading, writing, speaking, and listening

Six routes, including Settlement and Partner visas, only require applicants to demonstrate speaking and listening competence

The UK government has published official guidance outlining 15 immigration and visa routes for which applicants may need to demonstrate their English language ability.

The Home Office guidance divides the routes into two categories, depending on the language skills applicants are required to prove.

UK lists 15 visa routes that require English language test from applicants. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

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Nine UK visa routes require four-skill English test

Applicants under nine immigration routes are required to demonstrate English proficiency in reading, writing, speaking and listening.

The routes are:

Health and Care Worker visa

High Potential Individual visa

Innovator Founder visa

Minister of Religion visa

Scale-up Worker visa

Skilled Worker visa

Start-up visa

Student visa

Temporary Work (International Agreement) visa

These routes cover areas including employment, higher education and specialised professional roles.

Six routes require speaking and listening skills

The Home Office also lists six immigration categories where applicants only need to demonstrate their ability to speak and listen in English.

They are:

Citizenship

International Sportsperson

Parent

Partner

Representative of an Overseas Business

Settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain)

The English language requirement applies differently depending on the immigration route and the applicant's circumstances.

Applicants urged to check required English level

The UK government has advised prospective applicants to check the exact English language requirement for their chosen immigration route before taking a test.

The required level is set according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) and can vary between routes.

Applicants are also expected to use an approved English language test where one is required.

Taking a test that does not meet the relevant requirements or failing to achieve the specified level could affect an application.

UK updates visitor visa rules for foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had amended its Immigration Rules in September 2026 to broaden what visitors were permitted to do under the standard Visitor route.

Under the updated rules, visitors entering the UK were allowed to participate in workshops, debates and Skills Competitions.

Erasmus+ participants also received a dedicated sub-section granting them access to traineeships, job shadowing and coaching assignments at UK organisations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh