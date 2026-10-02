UK Lists 15 Visa Routes That Require English Language Test From Applicants
- The UK Home Office published updated guidance listing 15 visa and immigration routes that require applicants to pass an approved English language test
- Nine of the 15 routes require proof of proficiency across all four language skills — reading, writing, speaking, and listening
- Six routes, including Settlement and Partner visas, only require applicants to demonstrate speaking and listening competence
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The UK government has published official guidance outlining 15 immigration and visa routes for which applicants may need to demonstrate their English language ability.
The Home Office guidance divides the routes into two categories, depending on the language skills applicants are required to prove.
Nine UK visa routes require four-skill English test
Applicants under nine immigration routes are required to demonstrate English proficiency in reading, writing, speaking and listening.
The routes are:
- Health and Care Worker visa
- High Potential Individual visa
- Innovator Founder visa
- Minister of Religion visa
- Scale-up Worker visa
- Skilled Worker visa
- Start-up visa
- Student visa
- Temporary Work (International Agreement) visa
These routes cover areas including employment, higher education and specialised professional roles.
Six routes require speaking and listening skills
The Home Office also lists six immigration categories where applicants only need to demonstrate their ability to speak and listen in English.
They are:
- Citizenship
- International Sportsperson
- Parent
- Partner
- Representative of an Overseas Business
- Settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain)
The English language requirement applies differently depending on the immigration route and the applicant's circumstances.
Applicants urged to check required English level
The UK government has advised prospective applicants to check the exact English language requirement for their chosen immigration route before taking a test.
The required level is set according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) and can vary between routes.
Applicants are also expected to use an approved English language test where one is required.
Taking a test that does not meet the relevant requirements or failing to achieve the specified level could affect an application.
UK updates visitor visa rules for foreigners
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had amended its Immigration Rules in September 2026 to broaden what visitors were permitted to do under the standard Visitor route.
Under the updated rules, visitors entering the UK were allowed to participate in workshops, debates and Skills Competitions.
Erasmus+ participants also received a dedicated sub-section granting them access to traineeships, job shadowing and coaching assignments at UK organisations.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.