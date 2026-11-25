Representative Lateefah Simon of California introduced H.R. 11120, the Protect Our Neighbours Act, on November 19, 2026

The bill would allow final orders of removal to expire after 10 years for immigrants who meet specific residency and legal requirements

Eligible immigrants could petition for lawful permanent resident status, with a proposed one-time adjustment fee of up to $1,200

A new bill introduced in the United States House of Representatives could create a legal pathway to green cards for certain immigrants currently living under final orders of removal.

Representative Lateefah Simon of California, joined by Representatives John Garamendi, Zoe Lofgren, and Juan Vargas, introduced H.R. 11120, the Protect Our Neighbours Act, on 19 November 2026.

The Protect Our Neighbours Act could allow eligible immigrants with final removal orders to seek green cards after 10 years under strict rules. Image credit: Finn Gomez, PS Photography/Getty Images

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What the Protect Our Neighbors Act proposes

Under the bill, final orders of removal would expire automatically 10 years after they are issued, provided the affected immigrant has maintained continuous presence in the United States and has not been convicted of a crime carrying a sentence of more than one year.

Where a removal order expires and is not renewed, the immigrant would become eligible to petition US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for any lawful immigration status for which they otherwise qualify.

The legislation also establishes a distinct pathway to lawful permanent residence for immigrants with final orders of removal, exclusion, or deportation.

To be considered, an applicant must demonstrate that they were not physically removed from the United States within the 10 years following the entry of their removal order.

They must also show they remained in the country under an order of supervision or other permitted conditions, without absconding, and that no disqualifying immigration or criminal violations apply to their case.

Requirements and fees for applicants

Those seeking adjustment of status under the proposed legislation would face additional obligations. The Department of Homeland Security would be authorised to charge a one-time processing fee of up to $1,200, and applicants would be required to submit a certified copy of their most recent federal income tax return as part of the application.

The bill would further empower the Attorney General or the Secretary of Homeland Security to cancel a qualifying removal order and grant lawful permanent resident status to immigrants who satisfy all stated criteria.

Importantly, the bill also includes a provision allowing immigration judges to renew expired removal orders where there is clear and convincing evidence justifying the delay, the delay was not caused by administrative or funding shortfalls, and renewal is determined to be in the public interest based on new evidence.

The Protect Our Neighbours Act has not yet been passed into law. It must clear both chambers of Congress and be signed by the President before taking legal effect.

US announces 2026 monthly pay for top officers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US military had announced a monthly basic pay ceiling of $18,999.90 for its most senior officers in 2026.

According to data published by the Defence Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS), this cap applies uniformly to officers in grades O-7 through O-10.

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Source: YEN.com.gh