A video of late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy at a church service has resurfaced after their deaths

The couple were filmed raising their hands during an altar call at a House of Treasures Church Conference led by Apostle Joshua Selman

Chivayo and Lucy died on September 30, 2026, when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in Zimbabwe

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A video of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Lulu Muteke, attending a church service and responding to an altar call has resurfaced online, drawing renewed emotional attention following the couple's tragic deaths.

Wicknell Chivayo and his wife's video, appearing to give their lives to Christ before their death, surfaces. Image credit: Mukali

Source: Facebook

Chivayo and Lucy perished on 30 September 2026 when the helicopter carrying them crashed in Zimbabwe, killing all five people on board.

Their passing triggered an outpouring of grief across Africa, with tributes flooding social media in the days that followed.

Chivayo and Lucy's moment at Selman's conference

The footage making rounds online was recorded at a House of Treasures Church Conference, where Nigerian preacher Apostle Joshua Selman was the ministering guest. In the video, the couple sit among other congregants as Selman delivers his sermon.

When the cleric extended an altar call, inviting those who wished to surrender their lives to Christ to raise their hands, Chivayo and his wife were among those who responded.

They are clearly visible participating in the sinner's prayer alongside fellow worshippers.

The footage also captures the late businessman interacting warmly with Apostle Selman and posing for photographs with him at the event.

The video has gained renewed circulation because of its timing, surfacing online within days of the couple's deaths.

Many viewers found the footage deeply moving, with some reflecting on the couple's apparent spiritual decision and others offering prayers in their memory.

The footage prompted wide commentary on the fragility of life.

Witness recounts Wicknell helicopter crash

Meanwhile, further details about conditions at the crash site have emerged. The fire that broke out following the helicopter's impact was reportedly so intense that recovery teams faced significant challenges.

A farm worker who witnessed the scene described flames that could only be brought under control after a water bowser was brought in to assist.

Members of Chivayo's family, including his brother Joachim, were present at the crash site while emergency personnel worked to recover the remains of those who perished.

For many who have watched the resurfaced church video, it has added a quietly profound dimension to the story of Wicknell Chivayo and Lucy Lulu Muteke — a glimpse into their final weeks that has left people across the continent pausing to reflect.

The Instagram video of Wicknell Chivayo and his wife's moment in church is here.

Wicknell Chivayo's wife's last post surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Lucy Muteke Chivayo’s final Facebook post, shared hours before the helicopter crash that killed her and her husband, Wicknell Chivayo.

Her birthday message included a Bible verse about long life, a detail that took on a tragic meaning after the crash.

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Source: YEN.com.gh