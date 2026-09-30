Hours before Wicknell Chivayo died in a helicopter crash in rural Marondera on 30 September 2026, the Zimbabwean businessman published what turned out to be his last social media post

The reflective message, titled 'Saved the Best for Last,' showered two of his longtime lawyers with luxury cars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash gifts

The post's eerie phrasing left thousands of followers shaken once news of the fatal crash broke online

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Wicknell Chivayo, the Zimbabwean businessman who died in a helicopter crash in rural Marondera on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, posted a lengthy tribute to his legal team just hours before the fatal accident, words that have since haunted thousands of his followers.

Wicknell Chivayo’s last post hours before he died sparked suspicion. Photo source: @sir_wicknell

Source: Instagram

The post, titled "Appreciating Relationships Built Over Decades… Saved the Best for Last," ran to several hundred words and read as a sweeping farewell to the lawyers who had stood beside him throughout his rise from hardship to national prominence.

Chivayo's final gifts to his Legal Team

In the message, Wicknell Chivayo singled out senior attorney Wilson Tatenda Manase of Manase & Manase Legal Practitioners, recalling how their relationship stretched back to 1998, a time when Chivayo was renting a single room in Hillside and struggling to find his footing. He described Manase not merely as a legal adviser but as a "father figure, mentor, brother, adviser and trusted confidant."

To mark his gratitude, Chivayo gifted Manase a brand-new 2026 Lexus GX 550, valued at $220,000, fully paid and ready for collection, plus $250,000 in cash.

He then turned to Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, who had already received three cars from Chivayo over the years. A fourth gift followed: a 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography, accompanied by a pledge of $500,000 in cash. Chivayo noted that Hashiti's courtroom declaration, "I represent the President," alone warranted an extra $250,000. The post ended with warm congratulations to both men and a prayer of thanks for their loyalty.

See the Facebook post below:

"Saved the best for last" leaves followers shaken

It was the post's opening phrase that stopped people cold once news of the Marondera helicopter crash began to spread. The reflective, almost valedictory tone of the entire message took on a chilling new weight in light of what followed.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@AmosChiton42044 wrote:

"Are you safe, cde Chivayo? Confirm the helicopter news."

@sn00ted reflected:

"All people are equal in death, regardless of their wealth, power, or social status during life."

@hofstadterzw quoted the post's headline back and wrote:

"He knew what he was doing. He knew what was going to happen. He knew when it was going to happen."

@charlesduncan14 said:

"I'm reviewing this notification as I'm getting news of his death. Did you go too far with these freebies?"

@Rook1800 simply asked:

"What does saved the best for last mean???"

The combination of the post's timing, its introspective language, and the extraordinary scale of the parting gifts has made it one of the most discussed final social media messages in recent Zimbabwean public life. Chivayo was among six people killed in the Marondera crash.

Wicknell Chivayo's family speaks on helicopter crash

YEN.com.gh also reported that Wicknell Chivayo's family, through Herbert Chivayo, has reacted to the sad news.

According to the family spokesperson, relatives were struggling to process the loss, as police began addressing what is known about the crash.

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Source: YEN.com.gh