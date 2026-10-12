The Amadabo of Moko-Ama in Bayelsa State, Moses Theophilus Kenibara VII, reportedly died at the age of 64

Reports indicate that his unexpected death followed complications arising from a cosmetic surgery procedure

Kenibara VII served as chairman of the Akassa Clan Council of Chiefs and the Central Zone of the Ijaw National Congress

Moses Theophilus Kenibara VII, the Amadabo of Moko-Ama in Bayelsa State, Nigeria, has reportedly died at the age of 64 after developing complications linked to a liposuction procedure.

Nigerian monarch Moses Kenibara VII reportedly dies after reported cosmetic surgery complications. Image credit: The Inspired Leadership Media

Source: Facebook

News of the traditional ruler's passing began circulating on social media around 8 and 9 October 2026, drawing tributes from mourners who remembered him for his commitment to peace, unity and development across the Niger Delta region.

According to reports, his death followed complications arising from cosmetic surgery, though the precise circumstances have not been independently confirmed.

Kenibara VII ruled the community of Moko-Ama in Sangana, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Kenibara VII's role in Ijaw traditional leadership

Beyond governing Moko-Ama, the late monarch held senior positions within the Ijaw community's traditional leadership structures.

He chaired the Akassa Clan Council of Chiefs after succeeding Chief Newton Igbani-Okuru, and he also led the Central Zone of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), an organisation dedicated to advancing the interests, cultural identity, and heritage of the Ijaw people.

These roles placed him at the centre of communal and cultural governance in the Niger Delta.

Moses Kenibara VII's path to the throne

Kenibara VII was installed as the Amadabo of Moko-Ama in 2016, and by all accounts he viewed his ascension to the traditional stool as a divine calling rather than a political appointment.

Throughout his tenure, he engaged with both the local community and broader Ijaw institutions, working to strengthen ties across the region.

Following the news of his passing, tributes emerged on social media, with mourners highlighting his contributions to peace and development in Bayelsa State.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the reported medical complications and funeral arrangements had not been made available at the time of reporting.

His death marks a significant loss for Moko-Ama and the wider traditional leadership community in Bayelsa State.

The Facebook post announcing the death of Moses Kenibara VII is below.

Oba Jacob Meduteni dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Oba Jacob Babatunde Meduteni, the Eleta Oluyara of Iyara Land, who died at 75 after a prolonged illness.

Before becoming a traditional ruler, he led two major Nigerian electricity distribution companies and devoted years to community development.

His journey from corporate leadership to the throne shaped a brief but significant reign.

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Source: YEN.com.gh