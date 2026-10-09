A throwback photo of late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo posing with his parents and sisters emerged on X on Wednesday, October 7, 2026

COZWVA shared the rare image days after Wicknell Chivayo died in a helicopter crash near Marondera, Zimbabwe, on September 30, 2026

The photograph drew fresh attention online as people reflected on Chivayo's early life before he rose to prominence in Zimbabwe's business circles

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A childhood photograph of the late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has surfaced online, giving the public a rare look at his family roots in the days following his death.

Wicknell Chivayo's childhood photo surfaces after his death in the Zimbabwe helicopter crash. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo, COZWVA / X

Source: Facebook

The throwback image, posted by COZWVA on X on Wednesday, 7 October 2026, shows a young Chivayo standing alongside his late parents, Isaac Mathias Chivhayo and Canisia Chivhayo, and his sisters.

COZWVA shared the post with a tribute to both of his parents, who have also since passed away, wishing their souls eternal peace.

A glimpse into Wicknell Chivayo's early life

While Chivayo was widely recognised across Zimbabwe for his wealth, philanthropy and collection of luxury cars, images from his childhood had rarely entered the public domain.

The emergence of this family portrait has therefore sparked fresh curiosity about the man behind the high-profile persona, redirecting attention to his upbringing long before he became a prominent figure in the country's business and social circles.

The photograph captures a quieter chapter of his life, one shaped by the family members who surrounded him in his formative years.

Chivayo's death and funeral in Harare

Wicknell Chivayo reportedly died on 30 September 2026 when a helicopter he was travelling in crashed near Marondera, Zimbabwe.

The news of his death sent shockwaves across the country, drawing responses from those who had followed his business ventures and public activities over the years.

He was laid to rest in Harare on Thursday, 8 October 2026, at a funeral attended by relatives, friends and mourners. Videos and images from the proceedings circulated widely online, with many gathering to pay their final respects.

The resurfaced childhood photograph has since added a more personal dimension to the tributes, shifting focus from his well-documented public life to the family environment in which he was raised.

The X post of Wicknell Chivayo's childhood photo is below.

List of businesses linked to Wicknell Chivayo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the businesses linked to Zimbabwean tycoon Wicknell Chivayo, including his energy, infrastructure and telecommunications interests.

His Intratrek Zimbabwe secured a contract for a 100-megawatt solar plant, but the project faced years of delays and legal scrutiny. The full extent of Chivayo’s business holdings remains difficult to verify.

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Source: YEN.com.gh