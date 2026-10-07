Canada's IRCC has published official guidance identifying which family members of foreign workers qualify for an open work permit

The policy covers three specific family relationships, with the eligibility criteria notably excluding parents, siblings, and other extended relatives

Family members who qualify must pay a combined application fee before submitting their documents to Canadian immigration authorities

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Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has released official guidance setting out which family members of foreign workers living in Canada can apply for an open work permit.

The policy provides a structured legal pathway for qualifying relatives to work in Canada without being tied to a single employer, a distinction that sets open work permits apart from employer-specific authorisations.

Canada's IRCC explains which family members of foreign workers qualify for open work permits, exclusions for extended relatives. Image credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN, Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

Which family members qualify

The IRCC has defined eligibility around three specific family relationships. The first covers spouses and common-law partners of a foreign worker already residing in Canada. The second extends to dependent children of that foreign worker.

The third category goes one step further, including dependent children of those dependent children, meaning that grandchildren of the foreign worker may also be eligible under certain conditions.

The scope of the policy is deliberately narrow. Relatives such as parents, siblings, and other extended family members of the foreign worker fall outside this particular programme, regardless of their circumstances.

Fees and processing times

Qualifying family members who wish to apply must account for two separate charges. The IRCC lists a standard work permit fee of CA$155 alongside an open work permit holder fee of CA$100, bringing the total cost per applicant to CA$255.

Processing times are not fixed and can shift based on application volumes and individual case details. The IRCC advises prospective applicants to consult its official website directly for current wait time estimates before submitting their documents.

For Ghanaians and other Africans already working in Canada on a foreign worker visa, the policy offers a practical route for spouses, children, and grandchildren to secure their own right to work, without requiring sponsorship from a specific employer.

Canada waives work permit rule for citizens of 1 country

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada has launched a work permit exemption allowing eligible citizens of the UK to undertake certain business activities in the country without obtaining a standard work permit.

The new arrangement comes on the back of the UK's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) as its 11th member on 1 September 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh