The IRCC published a list of 14 permanent residence programs that qualify family members of foreign workers for open work permits

The approved pathways span federal, provincial, and regional economic immigration streams, including Express Entry

Family members who qualify can work for virtually any employer in Canada without needing a job offer or Labour Market Impact Assessment

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has released an official list of 14 permanent residence programmes that make the spouses, common-law partners, and eligible dependants of foreign nationals eligible for open work permits in Canada.

The move brings much-needed clarity for international candidates working towards permanent status while hoping to secure employment rights for their families at the same time.

Canada lists 14 permanent residence programmes that qualify migrant families for work permits. Photo credit: Dave Chan/Getty Images.

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Pathways that qualify families

The approved programmes span a wide range of federal, provincial, and regional economic immigration streams.

Among the routes identified are the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, the Canadian Experience Class, and the Federal Skilled Trades Programme, all managed under the Express Entry system.

Beyond federal programmes, the list also includes the Provincial Nominee Programme, the Atlantic Immigration Programme, and a number of sector-specific pilot initiatives.

This broad mix means candidates arriving through both mainstream and niche immigration channels may be able to bring working rights to their families.

What an Canda's open work permit allows

Family members who qualify under any of the 14 designated programmes are entitled to apply for open work permits, which carry significant advantages over employer-tied authorisations.

Holders of open permits can take up a position with nearly any employer across the country without the principal applicant needing to first secure a Labour Market Impact Assessment or a pre-existing job offer on their behalf.

This flexibility is particularly valuable for families settling into new provinces, as it removes a common barrier that forces accompanying relatives to either remain unemployed or wait on lengthy administrative processes before entering the workforce.

Eligibility criteria for principal applicants

IRCC has specified that principal applicants must satisfy certain milestone requirements before their family members can access work authorisation under these pathways.

In most cases, this means the main applicant must have received an Acknowledgement of Receipt confirming their permanent residence application is under review, or must currently hold valid temporary status in Canada.

The immigration authority framed the initiative as part of a wider strategy to draw skilled workers to Canada and keep them there, while simultaneously helping families integrate into communities across various provinces rather than remaining in a state of economic limbo during what can be a lengthy application process.

Canada opens work permits for foreign-worker spouses

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Canada's federal immigration authorities had relaxed open work permit eligibility for spouses of temporary foreign workers in Quebec.

The updated rules removed wage and skill-tier thresholds that had previously prevented many accompanying partners from securing employment.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said the changes reflected cooperation with Quebec to address local labour market needs.

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Source: YEN.com.gh