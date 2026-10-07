Hundreds of mourners dressed in white gathered in Harare on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, to bid farewell to Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke

Chivayo and Lucy Muteke died alongside three other occupants when their helicopter crashed on September 30, 2026

A long convoy of black vehicles accompanied by security Land Cruisers drew significant attention at the ceremony

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Hundreds of mourners filled the streets of Harare, Zimbabwe, on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, to pay their last respects to businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, at a deeply moving farewell ceremony.

Hundreds gather to mourn Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, at an emotional Harare funeral. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo. Peter, Maya

Source: Facebook

Family members, close friends and members of the public arrived overwhelmingly dressed in white, creating a striking visual tribute to the couple.

The venue was packed, with some mourners spilling onto the roadside to follow the proceedings from outside.

Chivayo, Lucy and three others lost their lives when their helicopter went down on September 30, 2026.

Also killed in the crash were Lucy's aide, Saneliswe Magagula, pilot Captain Calvin Tafirei Soda, and co-pilot Captain Courage Mutavirwa.

The tragedy sent shockwaves across Zimbabwe, where Wicknell Chivayo had built a prominent public profile through business, philanthropy and his presence at major social events.

Long Convoy at Wicknell's funeral draws attention

One of the most talked-about moments during the funeral was the arrival of a lengthy procession of black vehicles, flanked by security Land Cruisers with sirens blaring.

Footage of the convoy circulated widely on social media, drawing the gaze of mourners gathered at the venue and sparking conversation online.

Family mourns Wicknell Chivayo's passing

In the days before Wednesday's ceremony, the public's attention had already been drawn to several emotionally charged stories connected to the family.

A video showing Chivayo's young son at the family home, visibly subdued in the wake of losing both parents, moved many viewers.

Questions also circulated around Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa and whether he had foreknowledge of the crash, adding another layer to the public conversation around the tragedy.

Following the funeral service, Chivayo and Lucy were set to be laid to rest at Glen Forest Cemetery in Harare on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

Wednesday's ceremony marked the final public opportunity for Zimbabweans to gather and honour the couple, whose sudden deaths left a profound sense of loss across the country.

The Facebook post of the scenes at Wicknell Chivayo's funeral is below.

Final post of Wicknell Chivayo before death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Wicknell Chivayo’s final social media post, in which he thanked two longtime lawyers with luxury cars and cash gifts.

The message’s title, “Saved the Best for Last,” took on an unsettling meaning for many followers after Chivayo was among six people killed in a helicopter crash hours later.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh