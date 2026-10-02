Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, leader of UFI Church, broke his silence on the deaths of Wicknell Chivayo and his wife after their helicopter crash on September 30, 2026

Makandiwa addressed mounting public questions about whether he had foreseen the tragedy, given that Chivayo had dined with him just five days before the fatal flight

The prophet offered a striking explanation for why the businessman had been so eager to donate in his final days

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, founder and leader of the UFI Church, has spoken out following the deaths of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, who perished in a helicopter crash on 30 September 2026.

Emmanuel Makandiwa breaks his silence on Wicknell Chivayo’s fatal helicopter crash, whether he foresaw it and the couple’s rush to give before their deaths. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo

Source: UGC

In a public statement issued on October 2, 2026, via his official Twitter/X account, Makandiwa extended condolences to the Chivayo family, members of the Johane Masowe church, and the families of the special crew members who also lost their lives in the crash.

The statement was issued on behalf of UFI Church and his own family.

Makandiwa on whether he foresaw the tragedy

The statement came amid a flood of social media questions directed at the prophet, with many asking why he had not warned Chivayo before the fatal flight.

The timing made the questions particularly pointed: Chivayo had shared photographs on September 25, 2026, documenting a dinner he and his wife had attended with Makandiwa, just five days before they died.

Makandiwa was unequivocal in his response.

"As for the question of whether I saw the accident prophetically before time or not, as some may wonder, that, to me, was rendered unimportant when I stated in time past my inability to see everything. I reiterate that I have never seen everything, I don't see everything, and I won't see everything; only God does because he has no gift to see," he wrote.

Chivayo "Saved the Best for Last"

Rather than dwell on the circumstances of the deaths, Makandiwa offered a spiritual reading of Chivayo's final days, framing the businessman's intense charitable activity in the period before his death as deeply purposeful.

Citing the biblical scripture Revelation 14:13, he described the couple as people who were "in a rush to give."

"What is important to note, for those that care, is that the couple knew their time to be taken and desired for that time to be while they were at their best, and their giving and helping people were to be completed on time - hence they were in a rush to give and indeed SAVED THE BEST FOR LAST," his statement read.

He closed with the words, "Remain in his Grace. Amen."

The X post below provides more details of Prophet Makandiwa's reactions to Wicknell Chivayo's demise.

Wicknell’s family breaks silence on burial plans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wicknell Chivayo's family began the difficult process of planning his funeral, days after the prominent Zimbabwean businessman perished in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026.

He died alongside his wife and three other people while travelling back to Harare from his rural home.

His uncle, Herbert, stepped forward as the family's spokesperson, confirming that relatives had made their way to Marondera, where the crash occurred.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh