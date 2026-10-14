Ghanaian authorities led a major anti-scam operation in Accra as part of an international Joint Disruption Week targeting fraud networks in West Africa

The operation resulted in 19 arrests and the seizure of 303 electronic devices from suspected scammers

The U.S. Embassy Accra confirmed the results on October 14, 2026, recognising three Ghanaian agencies for their role in the joint effort

Nineteen suspects have been arrested and 303 electronic devices seized following a major law enforcement operation in Accra, conducted as part of an international Joint Disruption Week targeting scam networks across West Africa.

The U.S. Embassy in Accra announced the results on October 14, 2026, confirming that Ghanaian authorities led the operation on the ground.

Ghanaian authorities arrested 19 suspects and seized 303 devices in Accra during an international operation. Image credit: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images, Kaish Patel/X

Source: Getty Images

The announcement was accompanied by a press release from the United States Department of Justice outlining the broader outcomes of the coordinated international effort.

Ghana's role in the joint crackdown

Three Ghanaian agencies received direct recognition for their leadership in the operation: the Cyber Security Authority of Ghana (CSA Ghana), the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, and the National Security Service.

The U.S. Embassy described their contributions as reflecting "leadership, courage, and close cooperation."

The Joint Disruption Week is an internationally coordinated initiative designed to dismantle organised fraud networks that operate across borders.

West Africa has long been identified as a significant hub for such networks, which run sophisticated scam operations targeting victims in multiple countries, including the United States.

Devices seized, suspects in custody

The 303 electronic devices recovered during the Accra operation are expected to provide investigators with substantial digital evidence. Such seizures typically yield data that can be used to trace broader criminal networks, identify additional suspects, and support prosecutions.

The U.S. Embassy stated that the United States is "proud to partner with Ghana to keep our communities safe," framing the operation as a shared effort to protect citizens in both countries from the financial harm caused by organised scam networks.

No further details regarding the identities of the 19 suspects or the specific nature of the scam operations being investigated had been made public at the time of publication.

US updates fate of 130 fraudsters arrested in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro had announced a major update on the crackdown on 130 fraudsters arrested in Ghana.

This comes after the US confirmed that American authorities had travelled to London as part of a coordinated international effort to dismantle the criminal networks behind the schemes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh