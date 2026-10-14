Footage of Ghanaian influencer SoAfrican, real name Joshua Kojo Anane Boate, at an airport in Ghana, has surfaced online

The video emerged months after SoAfrican's arrest by the Cybercrime Unit of the Ghana Police Service over alleged assault and explicit content offences

Ghanaians have flooded the comments with questions about the current status of the popular influencer's case

Ghanaians are asking fresh questions about the SoAfrican case after footage of the popular influencer and businessman casually at an airport surfaced on social media recently.

Ghanaians raise questions as influencer SoAfrican is spotted in a viral airport video months after his arrest over serious allegations. Photo source: @soafrican, @coo_kyei/X

Source: Instagram

The clip, which surfaced on Friday, October 9, 2026, showed Joshua Kojo Anane Boate, widely known as SoAfrican, inside what appeared to be an airport terminal in Ghana.

An "Airport Taxi" kiosk and queue barriers are visible in the background, and the atmosphere in the short video is relaxed and energetic, with music playing as a small group moves through the space amid onlookers.

SoAfrican's arrest and alleged cybercrime case

The video's appearance months after SoAfrican's arrest by the Cybercrime Unit of the Ghana Police Service in May 2026 is what has drawn attention.

In a press conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Lydia Donkor, confirmed that SoAfrican was arrested for alleged involvement in a ring that allegedly assaulted women and sold their explicit material.

She stated that the Ghana Police, working on a complaint filed by INTERPOL in Australia, commenced investigations into the popular influencer before apprehending him.

According to the DCOP, influencer SoAfrican and his alleged accomplices allegedly took undue advantage of their victims by giving them substances, engaging in inappropriate relations and filming them without their consent.

The investigations uncovered that the East Legon-based socialite was allegedly operating a Telegram platform where he shared the explicit videos and images of his victims.

He was subsequently traced to his residence, where he was reportedly arrested on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

The police reportedly found incriminating items, allegedly used by SoAfrican in his alleged operations.

Since that arrest, public updates on the progress of the case have been sparse, and many Ghanaians say the airport footage has only deepened their curiosity about where things currently stand.

The X video of SoAfrican at the airport months after his arrest is below:

Ghanaian reactions to influencer SoAfrican's airport video

The footage, shared by Ghanaian bloggers on X, quickly drew a wave of responses.

Some commenters were surprised to see him out in public, while others pushed back on the framing of the video entirely.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@OppongD70076628 wrote:

"Oh, I saw him at the airport three days ago. He was standing closer to me while I was waiting for my old boy."

@Milli_gosh said:

"Ahh, the video is recent? Eii."

@chief_chief1510 offered a sharp counter-narrative:

"Those are his nieces. they were at the airport to pick up their mum and grandpa. Mind your business. Verify your stories before putting them out. Pull this down. I was at the airport myself to pick up a guest who was on the same flight. What do you guys gain from putting out untruths and evil and dark-minded people?"

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Source: YEN.com.gh