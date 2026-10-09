US Gives Update on Fate of 130 Fraudsters Arrested in Ghana

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro travelled to London alongside her Scam Centre Strike Force to dismantle fraud networks linked to Ghana

The joint operation, conducted with the FBI, NCA UK, and the DOJ, has been running since November and targeted scam compounds

Pirro's Strike Force has seized nearly $1 billion in stolen cryptocurrency, thousands of devices, and criminal infrastructure

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US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro has announced a major update on the crackdown against 130 fraudsters arrested in Ghana, confirming that American authorities travelled to London as part of a coordinated international effort to dismantle the criminal networks behind the schemes.

Pirro, the US Attorney for the District of Columbia, posted the update on X on October 8, 2026, revealing that she and members of her Scam Center Strike Force made the trip to London to directly confront operations tied to Ghanaian scam compounds.

Jeanine Pirro travelled to London with US and UK agencies to dismantle Ghana-linked scam networks, seizing nearly $1bn in crypto Image credit: KENT NISHIMURA, USAttyPirro/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Pirro's Scam Center Strike Force takes action

The operation was carried out in collaboration with the UK's National Crime Agency, the FBI, FBI Director Kash Patel, and the US Department of Justice Criminal Division. Pirro described the effort as one aimed at completely dismantling the infrastructure these fraudsters depend on.

"With our partners at the NCA_UK, FBIDirectorKash, FBI, DOJCrimDiv, we are annihilating those operations," she wrote.

Since November, the Strike Force has seized nearly $1 billion in stolen cryptocurrency, thousands of computers and mobile phones, as well as the websites and digital infrastructure used to carry out the fraud. Pirro said the scam compounds are responsible for wiping out Americans' hard-earned savings and destroying lives.

Authorities vow to put fraudsters behind bars

Pirro was direct about the intended outcome of the operation, stating that the goal extends beyond seizing assets.

"We are fighting like hell to shut them down, take their money, seize their infrastructure, and put them behind bars," she said.

The announcement signals a significant escalation in US-led efforts to hold operators of these scam networks accountable, with authorities targeting not only the individuals involved but also the financial and technological systems that enable the fraud to function.

FBI offers $150k reward for fugitive in $20M fraud case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the FBI had placed Bernhard Eugen Fritsch, 65, on its newly created Most Wanted Fraudsters list.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to his capture after he fled the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh