US Launches Platform To Help Foreigners Find Jobs in the American Military

The US Army careers platform features 113 job listings across six categories, including healthcare, engineering, logistics and aviation

Some positions advertise potential enlistment bonuses of up to $300,000, depending on the role

Foreigners interested in joining the US military must verify their eligibility through official recruitment channels before applying

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The United States Army has published an online careers platform listing 113 military job opportunities across six specialised categories, with some positions advertising enlistment bonuses of up to $300,000.

The platform allows users to browse or search for roles across mechanics and engineering, support and logistics, signal and intelligence, aviation and aerial defence, science and medicine, and ground forces.

The US Army lists 113 jobs across six categories, with bonuses up to $300,000. Image credit: DanielBendjy, Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Healthcare and specialist roles on offer

Among the positions listed under science and medicine are certified nurse midwives, paediatric dentists, obstetrician-gynaecologist nurses, psychiatric nurse practitioners, child neurologists and preventive medicine officers. Social workers, family medicine physicians, internal medicine physicians and Army public health nurses also feature among the available roles.

Each listing outlines the responsibilities tied to the position and, where relevant, specifies the potential enlistment bonus attached to it.

The platform includes filters that allow prospective applicants to narrow their search by service type, military status and employment arrangement. Options include full-time service, part-time service, Army officer, enlisted soldier, Army Reserve, active duty and Army National Guard. Users can additionally filter results to show only positions that carry an available bonus.

What foreigners need to know before applying

The platform is open for browsing by non-US citizens, and the US Army encourages interested foreigners to explore the listed careers and contact a recruiter for further details. However, browsing the listings does not confirm eligibility to enlist.

Foreigners considering an application are advised to verify their citizenship status, immigration standing, age, educational qualifications and any other role-specific requirements through official US Army recruitment channels before making any commitments.

The advertised bonuses are also subject to individual eligibility conditions, which may vary by role and recruitment period, so applicants are encouraged to confirm current terms directly with a recruiter.

US names 2 family groups eligible for military benefits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US government had formally listed two groups of family members who may qualify for Special Immigrant Status, according to the Department of State.

The provision covers foreign nationals recruited abroad under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

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Source: YEN.com.gh