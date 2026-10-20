The Veterans Health Administration announced it is recruiting across multiple professional fields, including healthcare, IT, administration, engineering, and finance

USAJOBS posted the hiring announcement on 16 October, directing job seekers to its official portal to browse current VHA vacancies

The VHA said candidates from a wide range of skill sets may find a suitable role within the organisation dedicated to supporting US veterans

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The Veterans Health Administration (VHA), a US government agency within the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has opened recruitment across a broad range of professional fields, according to a post published by USAJOBS on 16 October.

The announcement, shared on the official USAJOBS X account, confirmed that the VHA is actively seeking candidates in healthcare, information technology, administration, engineering, finance, and several other disciplines.

The Veterans Health Administration is recruiting in healthcare, IT, finance, engineering and more Image credit: David Sacks, Alex Wong/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

VHA's recruitment drive

The VHA, which operates as the largest integrated healthcare system in the United States and serves millions of military veterans, stated that the hiring push is open to professionals with varying skill sets and backgrounds. The organisation indicated that candidates do not need to work specifically in medicine to contribute to its mission, with roles in technical, financial, and administrative departments also available.

USAJOBS, the official federal government employment portal managed by the Office of Personnel Management, posted the announcement to direct prospective applicants to its job listings platform, where current VHA vacancies can be filtered and reviewed.

How to apply for VHA positions

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the USAJOBS portal to search for open roles within the VHA. The platform allows users to filter positions by location, pay grade, and job category, making it possible for applicants to identify opportunities suited to their qualifications.

The VHA's recruitment drive reflects an ongoing federal effort to maintain adequate staffing levels across its network of hospitals, clinics, and service centres nationwide. With a mission centred on delivering care and support to United States veterans, the administration has consistently emphasised the importance of attracting qualified personnel across all operational areas, not only clinical roles.

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Source: YEN.com.gh