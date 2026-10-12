US Military Publishes Requirements for Foreigners Seeking Civilian Army Jobs

The US Army has published the baseline requirements candidates must meet to qualify for civilian employment within its ranks

Green Card holders are among those eligible, opening a formal pathway for lawful permanent residents including African immigrants in the US

Specific roles may carry additional criteria beyond the general entry requirements outlined by the Army

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The United States Army has outlined the minimum requirements candidates must satisfy to be considered for civilian roles within the institution, confirming that lawful permanent residents are eligible to apply alongside US citizens.

The requirements cover anyone exploring a career as an Army Civilian, a category of employment that supports military operations across a broad range of professional fields without requiring enlistment or active-duty service.

US Army civilian jobs are open to citizens and Green Card holders aged 18 or older with a high school diploma. Image credit: Alex Wong, Sean Murphy/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for US Army civilian roles

According to the Army's official criteria, applicants must hold either US citizenship or a Green Card, meaning lawful permanent residents qualify for consideration. This opens a concrete employment pathway for the significant number of African immigrants residing in the United States under permanent residency status.

Beyond immigration status, candidates must be at least 18 years old and hold a high school diploma or a recognised equivalent qualification. The Army notes that these represent baseline entry standards, and individual positions may carry further requirements depending on the seniority and nature of the role in question.

What the roles involve

Army Civilian positions are structured for professionals who bring specialised knowledge and experience to support the broader defence mission of the US military. Civilian employees operate outside the military chain of command, meaning they contribute to national security functions without being subject to the same obligations as enlisted or commissioned personnel.

The available positions span a wide range of sectors, including engineering, healthcare, administration, logistics, and information technology. That variety makes the pathway accessible to candidates with differing academic backgrounds and career histories.

Interested candidates can review the full entry criteria and browse available openings through the US Army's civilian careers portal.

US lists foreigners eligible for military service

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had published official guidance on which non-citizens are legally permitted to serve in its military.

The requirements are available on USA.gov, the US government's official information portal, and confirm that while American citizenship remains the standard basis for enlistment, certain non-citizens may also qualify.

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Source: YEN.com.gh