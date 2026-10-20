The British Army announced a £10,000 Golden Hello bonus for recruits joining two specific roles

Only Driver Comms Specialists and Supply Chain Operators within the Royal Logistic Corps qualify for the incentive

Commonwealth nationals exploring UK employment pathways can speak with an Army recruiter to confirm eligibility

The British Army is offering recruits a £10,000 Golden Hello bonus for enlisting full-time in either of two roles within the Royal Logistic Corps (RLC), according to information published on the Army's official website.

UK Army currently offers an extra £10,000 to those who join 2 listed roles. Photo credit: NurPhoto/ Getty Images

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The financial incentive is separate from standard military pay and applies exclusively to individuals who sign up as a Driver Comms Specialist or a Supply Chain Operator.

Prospective recruits are advised to contact an Army recruitment centre directly to confirm whether they qualify, as conditions may apply.

What the UK's Royal Logistic Corps does

The Royal Logistic Corps is among the largest corps in the British Army, responsible for the movement and management of equipment, ammunition, fuel, food, and water across military units. RLC personnel serve both in the United Kingdom and on international deployments, supporting operations in peacetime and during active conflict.

The corps covers the full range of supply chain and logistics functions, and a career within it is presented as offering soldiers transferable trade skills that remain valuable in civilian employment after service.

UK Army's two roles attracting the bonus

Of the many positions available within the RLC, only the two roles above currently carry the Golden Hello incentive.

The Driver Comms Specialist combines vehicle operation with communications responsibilities, while the Supply Chain Operator manages the flow of military stores and equipment through the Army's logistics network.

For Commonwealth nationals already considering the British Army as a route into UK-based work and residence, the bonus adds a notable financial dimension to that decision, particularly for those with an interest in logistics or transport careers.

The British Army has historically accepted applications from eligible Commonwealth citizens who meet its residency and other entry requirements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh