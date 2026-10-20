The US FBI published its full eligibility requirements for anyone seeking employment with the agency

US citizenship is the only nationality the FBI accepts, making it the single most restrictive condition on the list

Beyond citizenship, applicants must satisfy eight additional conditions covering finances, legal history, and civic duty

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The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation has published a comprehensive set of conditions that every prospective employee must satisfy before their application can even be reviewed, and the list begins with one non-negotiable requirement: US citizenship.

According to guidelines available on the official US government website, only American nationals are eligible to apply, making the FBI exclusively accessible to citizens of one country.

The United States of America has listed 9 conditions applicants must meet to join the FBI.

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No other nationality qualifies, regardless of any other credentials an applicant may hold.

The 8 Additional Conditions FBI Hopefuls Must Satisfy

Beyond holding a US passport, the FBI outlines eight further conditions that applicants must meet in full. A clean public record with no felony convictions is required, as is full compliance with the agency's drug policy. Candidates must also pass both a urinalysis test and a thorough background investigation.

Financial responsibility features heavily in the criteria. Applicants must have their student loan repayments in good standing and must have filed all required annual federal, state, and local taxes. Any court-ordered child support payments must also be current at the time of application.

On matters of civic duty and national loyalty, the FBI requires that no applicant has been involved with any organisation working to overthrow the US government. Additionally, registration with the Selective Service System is compulsory where applicable.

The agency's published guidelines state: "To be eligible for employment, you must adhere to the following guidelines prior to application consideration."

What the Full List Reveals About FBI Standards

Taken together, the nine conditions reflect the FBI's expectation that every hire demonstrates financial integrity, a clean legal history, and an unwavering commitment to civic responsibility.

Falling short on even a single point results in automatic disqualification before the formal hiring process begins.

The breadth of the requirements signals that the agency treats trustworthiness as a baseline, not a bonus, making the vetting process one of the more stringent among US federal institutions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh